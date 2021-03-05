Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert fined

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Donovan Mitchell got ejected from the Jazz’s loss to the 76ers on Wednesday, knocked a water cooler into a security guard then said referees are systematically screwing Utah. Rudy Gobert agreed about officiating and added it happens because the Jazz play in a small market.

Of course, they got fined.

NBA release:

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has been fined $25,000 for public criticism of the officiating and his conduct while exiting the playing court and Jazz center Rudy Gobert has been fined $20,000 for public criticism of the officiating, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations. Mitchell and Gobert made their comments to the media following Utah’s 131-123 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on March 3 Mitchell, who received two technical fouls and was ejected with 30.8 seconds remaining, recklessly knocked over a water cooler while leaving the court.

Mitchell got off light considering he knocked a cooler into a security guard. Gobert’s fine is standard for a second offense.

The only surprise is the NBA fined other players for ripping referees Wednesday before punishing Mitchell and Gobert. But I suppose there was much more to assess with Mitchell and Gobert, who really went wild in their griping.

At least they were united on something.