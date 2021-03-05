Buddy Hield warned after worst flop you will ever see (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This is an all-time legendary flop. Right up there with Marcus Smart in the playoffs against the Hawks in 2016, or the legendary Lance Stephenson flop battle in China.

Kings guard Buddy Hield was warned by the league for flopping against the Trail Blazers Thursday, and this one is pretty damn funny.

Sacramento’s Buddy Hield received a warning for violating the league’s anti-flopping rule March 4 at Portland. pic.twitter.com/6AaLXFBAta — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) March 5, 2021

That’s some Keanu Reeves doing Shakespeare level acting. Hield was trying to draw a call on Carmelo Anthony with this slow-motion flop, but the referee gives him the look your mother gave you when you said, “I don’t know who ate all the ice cream.”

Portland went on to win the game because Damian Lillard went Dame Time with 10 straight points in the clutch.