Watch Jrue Holiday hit game-winner to top Ja Morant clutch bucket

Ja Morant drove left, cut down the middle of the lane, and was so quick he split a Milwaukee defense that knew he was coming, got to the rim, and hit the lay-up that put the Grizzlies up 111-110 with :07.3 seconds left in the game.

Then Jrue Holiday happened.

Ja Morant and Jrue Holiday trade CLUTCH buckets in the final seconds as the @Bucks top Memphis in a thriller! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LdzHB5BHHg — NBA (@NBA) March 5, 2021

Holiday hit what proved to be the game-winner and the Bucks picked up the 112-111 win.

Milwaukee was out of timeouts and had to go fast, but that worked to their advantage as Holiday got the ball and the Grizzlies defense was forced to scramble. Holiday faked the drive and used that momentum to step back, create space, and drain the shot.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists, while Khris Middleton scored 22 and added 10 boards for Milwaukee in the win.

Morant scored 35, while Dillon Brooks added 23 points for the Grizzlies.