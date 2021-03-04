Report: Caris LeVert expected to play for Pacers this season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Caris LeVert getting traded from the Nets to the Pacers might have saved his life. His physical uncovered kidney cancer. He underwent surgery and was expected to make a full recovery.

But he still remained out indefinitely, which was relatively concerning.

There is now a timeline for LeVert’s return, though.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Pacers swingman Caris LeVert is on track to return to the lineup in the second half of the season, sources said

It’s obviously great news LeVert is healthy enough that his return is imminent.

This would also be a boon to Indiana, which is 16-18 and in a crowded race to make the Eastern Conference playoffs. Point guard Malcolm Brogdon and big Domantas Sabonis carry so much offensive burden. A wing creator like LeVert would fit nicely.