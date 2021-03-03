Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Jazz have been the NBA’s best team throughout the season.

Joel Embiid has arguably been the league’s best player.

He certainly added to his MVP case Wednesday, making an incredible 3-pointer to force overtime while leading the 76ers to a 131-123 win over Utah.

NBC Sports Philadelphia:

JOEL EMBIID ARE YOU KIDDING LASKDJSDSLKASD pic.twitter.com/sMYmrvDHNi — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 4, 2021

As Embiid posted up near the paint with the 76ers down three late in the fourth quarter, it was unclear whether he realized Philadelphia needed a 3-pointer. But he dribbled behind the arc, gave Bojan Bogdanovic time to catch up for some reason then sunk the difficult shot.

Embiid finished with 40 points, 19 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal. Another awesome game in an awesome season.