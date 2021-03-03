Rockets fans built a connection with James Harden over eight good years. He still cares about the community.
But he also had an ugly exit from Houston. That made him a basketball villain. Not a bad person. But as a character in the Rockets’ basketball story, Harden became detested by some in Houston.
So, he unsurprisingly received a mixed reception in his return with the Nets tonight.
Adam Wexler of SportsTalk 790:
Here’s @SportsMT & the fans with @JHarden13 ’s introduction. pic.twitter.com/HvYIiHq03N
— Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) March 4, 2021
Kristie Rieken of the Associated Press:
Quite a few boos when Harden was introduced tonight. #rockets #nets pic.twitter.com/PdHNPo29iK
— Kristie Rieken (@kristieAP) March 4, 2021
It’s a bummer this game happened with limited fan attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic. Return games can have such great atmosphere. It’s always fun to see whether players step up or wilt in that environment.
But the moment is passing.
Eventually, as time heals the wound of his departure, Harden will again become beloved in Houston.