Curry, Doncic, Booker highlight big names in Three-Point Contest, Skills Challenge

By Kurt HelinMar 2, 2021, 8:45 PM EST
The NBA All-Star Skills Challenge is stacked with some of the NBA’s biggest names.

But nothing like the shooters in the Three-Point Contest.

Before Sunday’s All-Star Game in Atlanta, the two events taking place are filled with some of the biggest names and best players in the game today.

The Three-point contest will feature:

Stephen Curry (Warriors), the greatest shooter of all time (and former contest winner)
Devin Booker (Suns), a former three-point champion of the event
Jayson Tatum (Celtics)
Jaylen Brown (Celtics)
Donovan Mitchell (Jazz)
• Zach LaVine (Bulls)

LaVine could be the “sleeper” in this group — he is shooting 43.3% from three this season, the best of anyone in the competition. But bet against Curry at your own risk.

The Skills Challenge will feature:

Luka Doncic (Mavericks)
Chris Paul (Suns)
Julius Randle (Knicks)
Domantas Sabonis (Pacers)
Nikola Vucevic (Magic)
Robert Covington (Trail Blazers)

The Skills Competition and Three-point shootout will occur prior to the All-Star Game, taking place Sunday, March 7, in Atlanta.

