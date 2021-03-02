Curry, Doncic, Booker highlight big names in Three-Point Contest, Skills Challenge

The NBA All-Star Skills Challenge is stacked with some of the NBA’s biggest names.
But nothing like the shooters in the Three-Point Contest.
Before Sunday’s All-Star Game in Atlanta, the two events taking place are filled with some of the biggest names and best players in the game today.
The Three-point contest will feature:
• Stephen Curry (Warriors), the greatest shooter of all time (and former contest winner)
• Devin Booker (Suns), a former three-point champion of the event
• Jayson Tatum (Celtics)
• Jaylen Brown (Celtics)
• Donovan Mitchell (Jazz)
• Zach LaVine (Bulls)
LaVine could be the “sleeper” in this group — he is shooting 43.3% from three this season, the best of anyone in the competition. But bet against Curry at your own risk.
The Skills Challenge will feature:
• Luka Doncic (Mavericks)
• Chris Paul (Suns)
• Julius Randle (Knicks)
• Domantas Sabonis (Pacers)
• Nikola Vucevic (Magic)
• Robert Covington (Trail Blazers)
The Skills Competition and Three-point shootout will occur prior to the All-Star Game, taking place Sunday, March 7, in Atlanta.