Curry, Doncic, Booker highlight big names in Three-Point Contest, Skills Challenge

The NBA All-Star Skills Challenge is stacked with some of the NBA’s biggest names.

But nothing like the shooters in the Three-Point Contest.

Before Sunday’s All-Star Game in Atlanta, the two events taking place are filled with some of the biggest names and best players in the game today.

The Three-point contest will feature:

• Stephen Curry (Warriors), the greatest shooter of all time (and former contest winner)

• Devin Booker (Suns), a former three-point champion of the event

• Jayson Tatum (Celtics)

• Jaylen Brown (Celtics)

• Donovan Mitchell (Jazz)

• Zach LaVine (Bulls)

LaVine could be the “sleeper” in this group — he is shooting 43.3% from three this season, the best of anyone in the competition. But bet against Curry at your own risk.

The Skills Challenge will feature:

• Luka Doncic (Mavericks)

• Chris Paul (Suns)

• Julius Randle (Knicks)

• Domantas Sabonis (Pacers)

• Nikola Vucevic (Magic)

• Robert Covington (Trail Blazers)

The Skills Competition and Three-point shootout will occur prior to the All-Star Game, taking place Sunday, March 7, in Atlanta.