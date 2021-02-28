Watch Derrick Rose drain halftime buzzer-beater, Knicks bench go wild

Derrick Rose can still bring the fans to their feet — even if the only fans in the building are on the Knicks bench.
Rose drained this deep pull-up buzzer-beater three to give the Knicks a 54-52 halftime lead.
Snagged the lead right before half on this DRose buzzer beater 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yaRC9bdP7D
— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 28, 2021
The bench reaction is the best part of that shot.
New York would go on to win by three, 110-107. Rose finished with 17 points, All-Star Julius Randle had 28 points and 10 rebounds.
With the win, the Knicks improve to 17-17 and are tied with Toronto for the fourth seed in the East (Indiana fell to tied for eighth at 15-17 in a very tight middle of the Eastern Conference).