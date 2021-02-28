Report: Portland’s Anfernee Simons, Indiana’s Cassius Stanley to join Dunk Contest

By Kurt HelinFeb 28, 2021, 11:00 PM EST
It’s a Dunk Contest for the young this season.

Knicks rookie Obi Toppin is reportedly in, now comes another report adding the Trail Blazer’s Anfernee Simons and the Pacers’ Cassius Stanley to the mix.

Simons has a reputation as a dunker and has shown that in the NBA.

Stanley showed off his dunking skills back at Duke and might be the favorite going into the event.

The Dunk Contest will take place at halftime of the All-Star Game, set for March 7 in Atlanta. Portland’s Derrick Jones Jr. is the reigning Dunk Contest champion (even if he shouldn’t have beaten Aaron Gordon), but he hasn’t said if he would defend his crown.

