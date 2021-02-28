Report: Portland’s Anfernee Simons, Indiana’s Cassius Stanley to join Dunk Contest

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s a Dunk Contest for the young this season.

Knicks rookie Obi Toppin is reportedly in, now comes another report adding the Trail Blazer’s Anfernee Simons and the Pacers’ Cassius Stanley to the mix.

Two young players expected to join New York's Obi Toppin in the All-Star Slam Dunk competition on March 7: Portland's Anfernee Simons and Indiana's Cassius Stanley, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 28, 2021

Simons has a reputation as a dunker and has shown that in the NBA.

Stanley showed off his dunking skills back at Duke and might be the favorite going into the event.

The Dunk Contest will take place at halftime of the All-Star Game, set for March 7 in Atlanta. Portland’s Derrick Jones Jr. is the reigning Dunk Contest champion (even if he shouldn’t have beaten Aaron Gordon), but he hasn’t said if he would defend his crown.