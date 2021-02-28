Kevin Durant will remain All-Star Game captain, pick team for game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kevin Durant will not play in the March 7 All-Star Game, sidelined by a hamstring injury that has had him out the last seven Nets games. However, fans had voted him a team captain, he had gotten the most fan votes of any player in the East.

Durant will remain captain of the team and will pick the teams along with LeBron James on March 4, a story first reported by Rachel Nichols of ESPN.

Kevin Durant (hamstring) is still going to serve as an All-Star captain, even though he won't play in the game. That means he'll be the one picking teams vs LeBron James in this Thursday's All-Star draft. No decision yet on whether KD will travel to Atlanta for the game itself. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) February 28, 2021

On the one hand, it would be strange to have “Team Durant” without Durant there and on the sidelines.

On the other hand, during a pandemic, what is the point of having Durant fly to Atlanta to sit on the bench and watch the game (not to mention all that doesn’t help with his hamstring recovery).

Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis was named to the All-Stars out of the East to replace Durant, and Boston’s Jayson Tatum was moved up from reserve to starter to fill in that void.