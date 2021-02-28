Kevin Durant will remain All-Star Game captain, pick team for game

By Kurt HelinFeb 28, 2021, 9:00 AM EST
Kevin Durant will not play in the March 7 All-Star Game, sidelined by a hamstring injury that has had him out the last seven Nets games. However, fans had voted him a team captain, he had gotten the most fan votes of any player in the East.

Durant will remain captain of the team and will pick the teams along with LeBron James on March 4, a story first reported by Rachel Nichols of ESPN.

On the one hand, it would be strange to have “Team Durant” without Durant there and on the sidelines.

On the other hand, during a pandemic, what is the point of having Durant fly to Atlanta to sit on the bench and watch the game (not to mention all that doesn’t help with his hamstring recovery).

Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis was named to the All-Stars out of the East to replace Durant, and Boston’s Jayson Tatum was moved up from reserve to starter to fill in that void.

