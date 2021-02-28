Jrue Holiday to return to Bucks lineup Sunday after 10-game absence

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Milwaukee gave up a lot of depth in the offseason to trade for Jrue Holiday and they miss him when he’s out — the Bucks are 6.5 points per 100 possessions better with Holiday on the court this season, and the impact is felt on both sides of the ball.

Without him for the last 10 games due to coronavirus health and safety protocols, the Bucks went 5-5.

Holiday will be back Sunday when the Bucks take on the Clippers in a nationally televised game, which was reported via sources the day before then confirmed by Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer pregame.

When asked about a minutes limit for Holiday, Budenholzer joked, “between zero and 48.”

Holiday is averaging 16.4 points and 5.4 assists a game for the Bucks, shooting 38.7% from three, but more than that, he gives them a steady second shot creator and veteran presence that can play on or off the ball. That will be tested in a return against the Clippers and their defensive-minded point guard Patrick Beverley.

Holiday has a $26.8 million player option for next season.