Toronto’s Pascal Siakam reportedly out until after All-Star break

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Pascal Siakam joined the six Raptors coaches sidelined Friday due to health and safety protocols tied to the coronavirus.

Siakam is now going to be out until after the All-Star break — missing three more games — for the same health and safety reasons, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam is expected to remain in the league’s Health and Safety protocol through the All-Star break, missing the final three games of the first half, sources tell ESPN. Siakam sat out Friday’s victory over Houston in the protocol. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 27, 2021

For some context…

Pascal Siakam had an inconclusive rapid test and is awaiting the result of a PCR test which couldn't be obtained in time for game vs. Houston. If that is negative he could be availabe to play vs. Bulls on Sunday. https://t.co/rqx7Digkdx — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) February 27, 2021

A shorthanded Toronto team beat Houston 122-111 to improve to .500 on the season (good enough for the four seed in the East), now it will face Chicago, Detroit, and Boston without Siakam before heading into the break.

Chris Boucher got the start with Siakam out, and expect Yuta Watanabe to get some extra run while Siakam is sidelined.

Siakam’s game has regressed slightly this season. He is averaging 20.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists a game this season, but is shooting just 29.5% from three and is not playing at the All-NBA level we saw a season ago. He didn’t make the All-Star team out of the East again, either.

Toronto returns to action after the All-Star break on March 11 against Atlanta.