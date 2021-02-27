Toronto’s Pascal Siakam reportedly out until after All-Star break

By Kurt HelinFeb 27, 2021, 7:00 PM EST
Pascal Siakam joined the six Raptors coaches sidelined Friday due to health and safety protocols tied to the coronavirus.

Siakam is now going to be out until after the All-Star break — missing three more games — for the same health and safety reasons, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

A shorthanded Toronto team beat Houston 122-111 to improve to .500 on the season (good enough for the four seed in the East), now it will face Chicago, Detroit, and Boston without Siakam before heading into the break.

Chris Boucher got the start with Siakam out, and expect Yuta Watanabe to get some extra run while Siakam is sidelined.

Siakam’s game has regressed slightly this season. He is averaging 20.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists a game this season, but is shooting just 29.5% from three and is not playing at the All-NBA level we saw a season ago. He didn’t make the All-Star team out of the East again, either.

Toronto returns to action after the All-Star break on March 11 against Atlanta.

