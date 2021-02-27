Pistons reportedly interested in Dinwiddie trade as Nets test market

Spencer Dinwiddie is likely out for the season with a partially torn ACL, is making $11.5 million this year, and is expected to decline his $12.3 million option for next season to become a free agent.

That would usually make him tough to trade — the team that deals for him would need to re-sign him, although they would have his Bird rights — however, Brooklyn is testing the trade market and there is interest in him from at least Detroit and maybe others.

ESPN’s Marc Spears said on “The Jump” this week that, “The Nets are shopping Spencer Dinwiddie. Despite his injury, he could be a valuable piece for a team in the future” (hat tip Nets Daily).

The Pistons are interested, reports Ian Begley of SNY.TV.

First, it makes sense for Brooklyn to explore a Dinwiddie trade, even if it is unlikely. If they hold on to him, then the Brooklyn either has to go deeper into the tax to re-sign him next season (and likely would not want to spend that much on a backup point guard, even though he is a Sixth Man of the Year level reserve when healthy), or Dinwiddie walks way for nothing.

Detroit is struggling at the point guard spot. Killian Hayes is their hope for the future but he has a ton of development to do. Beyond that, there is Delon Wright, and the team took a flier on Dennis Smith Jr. Dinwiddie would be a good fit.

However, it’s tough to see a trade coming together because the Nets want defensive wing players or a quality defensive big man, and the Pistons don’t have those to trade (Mason Plumlee?). A Dinwiddie for Blake Griffin swap is unlikely — Brooklyn would have to throw in another player like Joe Harris to make it work financially, and Griffin doesn’t bring that level of value to the Nets (he’d be a good buyout pickup for the Nets, but not a trade). Plus, Griffin is all but certain to pick up his $39 million option for next season, which is a lot of money to pay on top of Brooklyn’s big three.

Still, Dinwiddie rumors are something to watch heading into the trade deadline.