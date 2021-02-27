Jeremy Lin “not naming or shaming anyone,” thinks big picture after racist G-League incident

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jeremy Lin has put his maturity, his confidence, and his poise on display.

In reaction to a racist incident in the G-League bubble, a player called him “coronavirus” — Lin Tweeted out he is not naming names or looking for retribution through the league’s investigation. Rather, he talked about the big picture.

“I know this will disappoint some of you but I’m not naming or shaming anyone. What good does it do in this situation for someone to be torn down? It doesn’t make my community safer or solve any of our long-term problems with racism…

“Fighting ignorance with ignorance will get us nowhere. Sharing our own pain by painting another group of people with stereotypes is NOT the way.”

This is the same big-picture thinking that Jeremy Lin displayed during a discussion on “Race in America: A Candid Conversation,” which aired this week on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr had Lin’s back.

Steve Kerr responds to Jeremy Lin’s social media post about the racism he and the other Asian Americans face pic.twitter.com/2LdjPoXR5N — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 27, 2021

The NBA is investigating the G-League incident and will be far more punitive if it can prove who said this to Lin.

Lin is currently playing with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G-League bubble in Orlando, one of many players there trying to earn his way into the NBA through its minor league.