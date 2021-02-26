Spurs’ Dejounte Murray fined for kicking ball into stands (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Spurs suffered an especially frustrating loss to the Thunder on Wednesday.

After Luguentz Dort‘s game-winner, San Antonio guard Dejounte Murray quickly turned from dejected to basketball-kicking furious.

NBA:

San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray has been fined $25,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Spurs’ 102-99 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Feb. 24

The league is pretty consistent in fining players for this. There’s minimal wiggle room for avoiding a fine or getting a stiffer fine.

So, at least Murray got his money’s worth.

That was a heck of a boot.