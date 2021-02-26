Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NBA teams, as we’ve been reminded in this coronavirus-ravaged season, must have at least eight players available for each game.

What’s the lower limit on coaches?

The Raptors will be pushing it against the Rockets tonight.

Raptors release:

Due to health and safety protocols, six members of the Raptors’ coaching staff, including head coach Nick Nurse, will not be on the bench beginning with Friday’s game vs. Houston. They will continue to work remotely, and details on their return will be communicated when appropriate. Raptors general manager Bobby Webster will speak to the media Friday at 5:45 p.m., during the head coach’s pregame availability window.

Toronto was already shorthanded with Chris Finch leaving for the Timberwolves.

I join everyone else in hoping savvy veteran point guard Kyle Lowry takes a de facto player-coach role against the Rockets tonight.