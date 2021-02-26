Jeremy Lin speaks out against racism, says he was called “coronavirus” on G-League Court

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jeremy Lin is in Orlando right now, along with many young players and a sprinkling of veterans, trying to earn their way to — or, in Lin’s case, back to — the NBA through play in the G-League bubble.

While there, he has taken the time to speak about and against racism — the increasing violence against Asians, specifically cowardly, vile attacks on elderly Asians in San Francisco and New York — during a discussion on “Race in America: A Candid Conversation,” which aired this week on NBC Sports Bay Area.

However, even the court has not been an escape from racism for Jeremy Lin, who said he was called “coronavirus” by a G-League player in the bubble.

The NBA is investigating the incident, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The NBA G League is opening an investigation into guard Jeremy Lin’s statements that he has been called, “Coronavirus,” on the G League court, source tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. Lin is playing for Golden State’s affiliate, Santa Cruz. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 27, 2021

Calling Lin “coronavirus” is a blatantly hate-filled, racist act, and that player should be kicked out of the G-League bubble. There is no gray area here. This is the kind of action the NBA and G-League cannot tolerate.

Lin spoke at length on racism on the NBC Sports Bay Area conversation.

“I feel bad for somebody who harbors hate for somebody else, who they’ve never met, just based on skin color,” he says. “That makes me want to do something. It makes me want to educate people or speak out and find ways to make a difference.”