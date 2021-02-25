NBA: Two coronavirus cases in latest round of testing

The NBA’s latest major coronavirus issues appear to be in the rearview mirror.
The Spurs – who had at least four players test positive – returned to play Wednesday. San Antonio listed five players out due to health-and-safety protocols: Keldon Johnson, Derrick White, Devin Vassell and Quinndary Weatherspoon.
Did a fifth Spur test positive?
It seems possible. Though transparency is limited, we at least have a better idea of the league-wide situation.
NBA release:
Of the 455 players tested for COVID-19 since Feb 17, 2 new players have returned confirmed positive tests.
NBA players have had at least 153 cases – and almost certainly many more – of coronavirus.