NBA suspends Minnesota’s Malik Beasley 12 games for felony threats of violence

After the NBA season ends, Malik Beasley will be incarcerated for 120 days — most likely on monitored house arrest — after he pled guilty to one felony count of threatening to commit a crime of violence for the purpose of terrorizing another person when he waved a gun at a family that parked near his home during last offseason.

Now the NBA has weighed in and Beasley has been suspended 12 games without pay, something the league announced Thursday. The suspension begins Saturday and will run through March 27 (providing no Rockets games are postponed in that time).

Statement from Timberwolves‘ Malik Beasley (@Mbeasy5): "I will take this time to reflect on my decisions. I apologize to all the great fans out there who have supported me during this difficult time and I promise I will come back very soon as a better person and player.” https://t.co/zJrShlbCtn — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 25, 2021

The Minnesota Timberwolves released this statement on Beasley being suspended:

“As an organization, we fully support today’s decision by the NBA. As we work together with Malik to advance his development as a player and a person, we look forward to seeing his growth.”

Beasley will miss time in the midst of a career season, averaging 20.5 points a game and shooting better than 40% from three for the Timberwolves. He has been mentioned as a potential down-ballot Sixth Man of the Year candidate, but missing this much time will hurt that cause.

The incident took place in September when a family — including a 13-year-old child — that was on a tour of homes in the area pulled up near Beasley’s home (his driveway was roped off). While the family looked for its next destination, Beasley came out, pointed a rifle at the car, and told them to drive off. According to the police report, there was a 9-1-1- call and when officers arrived Beasley walked down to the road yelling at them. When police got a warrant and searched his residence they found two pounds of marijuana, but possession charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.

According to the Associated Press, Beasley spoke at the sentencing and said, “I am not that person. I humbly apologize for my actions.”