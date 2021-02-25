Kyrie Irving: NBA should change logo to Kobe Bryant

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As people advocated for the NBA to change its logo to Kobe Bryant after he died, I wrote:

I don’t think putting Bryant on the logo is the appropriate response. At the very minimum, let the emotion of this moment subside before making decisions that could last decades. If putting Bryant on the logo is fitting, that’ll still be the case next year.

Well, Nets star Kyrie Irving waited a year.

Irving:

The NBA almost certainly won’t change its logo. Though everyone knows the silhouette depicts Jerry West, the league doesn’t officially acknowledge that. Importantly, West has not pushed for compensation.

Besides, the NBA found a more-fitting way to honor Bryant.