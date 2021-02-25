Former Jazz player Elijah Millsap says exec Dennis Lindsey made racist statement; Linsey denies

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Elijah Millsap first signed with the Jazz in January 2015 on a 10-day contract. After watching him for 20 days, Utah offered the defensive-minded wing a multi-year contract with the team (which was not fully guaranteed). By January 2016, the Jazz reversed course and waived Millsap.

Millsap took to Twitter Wednesday to make a serious accusation of a bigoted statement by Jazz VP Dennis Lindsey, the man who has the hammer on roster decisions in Utah. Millsap referenced his exit interview after the 2015 season.

Almost 6yrs ago. On April 16, 2015, D. Lindsey made bigot remarks in my exit interview while conversing with Q. Snyder “if u say one more word, I’ll cut your Black ass and send you back to Louisiana”. — Elijah (@Elijah_Millsap) February 25, 2021

It’s an honor to stand up for what is right in any capacity…Hundreds of thousands of beautiful black lives massacred for Truth, Freedom, and Justice. Damn right it sticks with you, but with Truth it will never overtake me again. — Elijah (@Elijah_Millsap) February 25, 2021

Lindsay made this statement to the Deseret News:

“I categorically deny making that statement,” he said.

In the same article, Jazz coach Quinn Snyder, who also was in that meeting, did not recall that statement.

“Honestly, I don’t remember the conversation,” Snyder said. “I can’t fathom Dennis saying something like that.”

The NBA is investigating the matter and the Jazz say they are cooperating with that effort, something reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Jazz released this statement:

“The Jazz organization has zero tolerance for discriminatory behavior of any kind. We take these matters seriously. We have proactively engaged outside counsel to work in coordination with the NBA to thoroughly investigate this matter. We seek a comprehensive and unbiased review of the situation.”

Millsap played 67 games over two seasons with the Jazz, he would go on to play two games with the Suns and be part of a Nuggets training camp. He also played multiple seasons overseas.