Spurs’ Patty Mills double-dribbles, allowing Thunder’s Luguentz Dort to hit game-winner (video)

By Dan FeldmanFeb 24, 2021, 11:02 PM EST
Thunder guard Luguentz Dort
Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images
The Spurs had the ball with the game tied and shot clock off.

Thunder guard Luguentz Dort got the final shot – and hit the game-winner in Oklahoma City’s 102-99 victory:

How did Oklahoma City get the ball back? Patty Mills doubled-dribbled. He ran into Thunder defensive pressure, picked up his dribble then just began dribbling again:

Mills sparked San Antonio late. Without his clutch scoring, the game probably wouldn’t have been so tight at the end. But that was one heck of a blunder.

Dort capitalized, showing what it looks like when his game-winning 3-point attempts get to the rim.

Thunder Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – who wasn’t named an All-Star yesterday – scored 42 points.