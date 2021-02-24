Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Spurs had the ball with the game tied and shot clock off.

Thunder guard Luguentz Dort got the final shot – and hit the game-winner in Oklahoma City’s 102-99 victory:

How did Oklahoma City get the ball back? Patty Mills doubled-dribbled. He ran into Thunder defensive pressure, picked up his dribble then just began dribbling again:

Mills sparked San Antonio late. Without his clutch scoring, the game probably wouldn’t have been so tight at the end. But that was one heck of a blunder.

Dort capitalized, showing what it looks like when his game-winning 3-point attempts get to the rim.

Thunder Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – who wasn’t named an All-Star yesterday – scored 42 points.