Nets waive three players, shuffle end of bench around to allow roster flexibility

This is all about Brooklyn wanting to be flexible going into the March 25 trade deadline, as well as the buyout market that already has DeMarcus Cousins on it and could feature guys such as Blake Griffin.

According to reports, three veterans — Iman Shumpert and Andre Roberson, who both signed during the season, and Noah Vonleh — will be waived by Brooklyn before their contracts became guaranteed. Shumpert and Roberson will be back on 10-day contracts. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news.

The Nets are waiving three players — Noah Vonleh, Iman Shumpert and Andre Roberson — ahead of deadline to guarantee deals for season, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 24, 2021

Guard Iman Shumpert and forward Andre Roberson plan to sign 10-day contracts with the Nets when they clear waivers on Friday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Nets maintaining flexibility ahead of guarantee deadline this week. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 24, 2021

Brooklyn is planning to sign Tyler Cook to a 10-day contract, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 24, 2021

This does not impact the rotation much. Roberson played 22 minutes on Tuesday night against Sacramento, but his minutes will dry up when Kevin Durant returns from injury. Shumpert played 5.5 minutes.

The Nets want to have roster spots available to bring in players via trade or free agency. They have money from Spencer Dinwiddie‘s injury exception to spend to lure players who get bought out. Well, money and the chance to chase a ring.

The Nets will be looking for players who can help their improving but still not great defense heading into the postseason, when the matchups will be a challenge.