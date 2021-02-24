Cavaliers snap losing streak on game-winning Lamar Stevens dunk (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was not Trae Young‘s day. First, he was snubbed and not selected to the All-Star Team.

Then he missed a floater that would have put Atlanta up three in the final seconds against Cleveland, a shot Young is hitting 42.5% of this season. When he missed, Cleveland went down, attacked the paint, and… where is the defense?

What an ending to Hawks-Cavs 😯 pic.twitter.com/r1lNkCzM73 — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 24, 2021

That’s Lamar Stevens with the game-winning dunk to snap Cleveland’s 10-game losing streak. Collin Sexton led the way with 29 points for the Cavaliers, but Atlanta threw two defenders at him out high on the final play, forcing the ball out of his hands. He passed to Stevens, who attacked…

And where was the defensive rotation? Solomon Hill is one of the bigs, but he’s out high chasing Sexton. In the scramble, Kevin Huerter is on Jarrett Allen and Allen seals him off, and that leaves Danilo Gallinari, who doesn’t recognize the rotation until way too late, and he ends up having a close-up view of Stevens’ dunk. That was not pretty for Atlanta.

For an Altlanta team trying to chase a play-in berth in the East, that’s the kind of loss that stings.