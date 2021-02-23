Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bradley Beal has given every indication he doesn’t want the Wizards to trade him.

But that won’t necessarily stop the Knicks, who are getting increasingly desperate in their star search.

Last year, New York hired William Wesley – better known as World Wide Wes – as Executive Vice President, Senior Basketball Advisor. As his nickname suggests, Wesley is well-connected throughout the basketball world.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News:

ESPN radio host Michael Kay, who works for the station that broadcasts Knicks games, cited a “very good source” while dropping the news on his show last week. “The Knicks have World Wide Wes on their side,” Kay said. “And he’s been in the ear of some of Beal’s people and he’s kind of nudging them that this might be a time to push for a trade.”

If true, this is textbook tampering.

The NBA’s tampering enforcement leaves plenty to be desired. But a team executive trying to convince another team’s player to a request a trade? That’s exactly what nearly everyone wants prohibited.

Is this true, though?

An experienced journalist like Kay seems to believe it. That counts for something.

But Wesley holds mythical status that draws intrigue. People love to spread juicy rumors like this – accurate or not.