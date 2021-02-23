Pau Gasol signing in Spain, returning to Barcelona

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pau Gasol denied reports that he’s signing with Barcelona in Spain.

That was clearly about controlling the message, not setting the record straight.

Because Gasol is signing with Barcelona in Spain.

Gasol:

Very happy to come back home.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Força Barça! 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/6CewIY2Bil — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) February 23, 2021

🔵🔴 I couldn't end such a special day without telling you this…

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀#ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/YzSKkrSC6Q — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) February 23, 2021

Gasol is 40 and has had difficulty staying healthy. Expectations, even for playing in Europe, should be modest. He’s approaching retirement.

But he’s clearly not ready to be finished. Gasol previously talked about playing for the Lakers and Spain in the Tokyo Olympics.

It’s difficult for players to end their careers on their own terms, and this might not be precisely what Gasol hoped for. But he seems genuinely excited about the opportunity to return to the team he played for before the Grizzlies, Lakers, Spurs, Bucks and Trail Blazers.