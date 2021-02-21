Watch J.J. Redick get ejected for passing ball to referee

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

No way this was worthy of an ejection.

J.J. Redick had picked up a technical foul early in the fourth quarter Sunday against Boston for language directed at a referee after not getting a call he felt he deserved. Next trip down the court, Redick drew a foul, rolled the ball back to crew chief Josh Tiven — who instantly hit Redick with a second technical.

Redick's ejection is absurd and the referee needs to be JAILED as a proportionally appropriate response pic.twitter.com/ffzyzGAaK8 — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) February 21, 2021

After the game, Tiven spoke to a pool reporter about the incident.

POOL REPORT ON THE TWO TECHNICAL FOULS CALLED ON JJ REDICK IN THE BOSTON CELTICS/NEW ORLEANS PELICANS GAME: pic.twitter.com/j2XE2puXmi — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) February 22, 2021

Uhhh… no.

I get it. Referees have players, coaches, and everyone else in the arena in their ear all game trying to influence calls. There is grandstanding. People are cursing at them and calling them names. It’s got to be frustrating — but referees are paid to rise above it. To not take it personally. Tiven clearly did because that ball toss was not “with force” and did not deserve the ejection.

We’ll see if the NBA rescinds the technical.

Even without Redick, the Pelicans came from 24 back to beat the Celtics in OT.