Lakers’ Dennis Schroder tests negative for COVID-19, out due to contact tracing

Already without Anthony Davis for a month, the Lakers starting point guard Dennis Schroder also will be out for at least a week due to league health and safety protocols.

The good news is Schroder has tested negative for the coronavirus, something reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. However, before the Lakers’ loss to the Heat on Saturday, coach Frank Vogel said they had a “more firm timeline” on Schroder’s return and that he would miss a week, with the Lakers hoping to have him back next Friday (against Portland). That would be due to contact tracing, Wojnarowski reports.

Schroder was a late scratch for the Lakers’ loss to Brooklyn on Thursday.

Schroder is averaging 14.2 points and 4.3 assists game for the Lakers as their starting point guard and secondary shot creator next to LeBron James. The Laker offense has been 7.5 points per 100 possessions better this season when Schroder is on the court (there is noise in that stat because he is often paired with LeBron and/or Davis, but it shows his impact).

Expect more Wesley Matthews for the Lakers, he started for Schroder on Saturday.