Watch Anthony Edwards throws down monster dunk over Yuta Watanabe

Get that man in the Dunk Contest.
Minnesota rookie and No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards has thrown down a few vicious dunks this season, but none quite as stunning as this one. Toronto’s Yuta Watanabe rotated over only to be part of the poster.
EVERY ANGLE of @theantedwards_ unreal slam. 📸 pic.twitter.com/t4iSuHjQf2
— NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2021
Edwards is having a solid rookie season and is averaging 14.3 points a game so far, and the man can get to the rim — 29.8% of his shots have come in the restricted area (with 18 total dunks).
His athleticism has been on display in more than just this dunk. He’s had a few other rim rattlers this season.
💥💥💥@theantedwards_ BEST DUNKS so far after his MONSTER SLAM Friday night! pic.twitter.com/odMmbJEUc9
— NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2021
Toronto went on to get the win in a low-scoring affair, 86-81.