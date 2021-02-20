Watch Anthony Edwards throws down monster dunk over Yuta Watanabe

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Get that man in the Dunk Contest.

Minnesota rookie and No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards has thrown down a few vicious dunks this season, but none quite as stunning as this one. Toronto’s Yuta Watanabe rotated over only to be part of the poster.

Edwards is having a solid rookie season and is averaging 14.3 points a game so far, and the man can get to the rim — 29.8% of his shots have come in the restricted area (with 18 total dunks).

His athleticism has been on display in more than just this dunk. He’s had a few other rim rattlers this season.

💥💥💥@theantedwards_ BEST DUNKS so far after his MONSTER SLAM Friday night! pic.twitter.com/odMmbJEUc9 — NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2021

Get that man in the Dunk Contest.

Toronto went on to get the win in a low-scoring affair, 86-81.