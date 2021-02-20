Watch Anthony Edwards throws down monster dunk over Yuta Watanabe

By Kurt HelinFeb 20, 2021, 7:30 AM EST
Get that man in the Dunk Contest.

Minnesota rookie and No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards has thrown down a few vicious dunks this season, but none quite as stunning as this one. Toronto’s Yuta Watanabe rotated over only to be part of the poster.

Edwards is having a solid rookie season and is averaging 14.3 points a game so far, and the man can get to the rim — 29.8% of his shots have come in the restricted area (with 18 total dunks).

His athleticism has been on display in more than just this dunk. He’s had a few other rim rattlers this season.

Toronto went on to get the win in a low-scoring affair, 86-81.

