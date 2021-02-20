NBA Summer League reportedly to return to Las Vegas in August

The NBA Summer League — the NBA’s annual introduction to rookies and informal convention — was among the many things lost to the pandemic in 2020 (and it’s not high on the list of important things lost). The event has spiked in popularity in recent years and become a moneymaker for the league, but there was no way for the league to put it on last July.

Look for the NBA Summer League to be back in Las Vegas this summer, something Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe of ESPN threw in a story about the second half of the NBA schedule.