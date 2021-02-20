Jamal Murray first play to score 50 without taking free throw (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinFeb 20, 2021, 9:00 AM EST
At least Jamal Murray was aggressive — he looked a lot more like the bubble version of himself on Friday night.

Jamal Murry took and made shots — 21-of-25 overall and 8-of-10 from three — on his way to becoming the first player in NBA history to score 50 points without trying a free throw.

Murray’s reaction postgame, via the Associated Press:

“I was just making my shots. It’s kind of cool to make history. It’s a cool stat.”

Denver also got a triple-double from Nikola Jokic and handled struggling Cleveland 120-103.

