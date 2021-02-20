Jamal Murray first play to score 50 without taking free throw (VIDEO)

At least Jamal Murray was aggressive — he looked a lot more like the bubble version of himself on Friday night.
Jamal Murry took and made shots — 21-of-25 overall and 8-of-10 from three — on his way to becoming the first player in NBA history to score 50 points without trying a free throw.
Blue Arrow is 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊.
🎥 | EVERY bucket from Jamal's 50-piece! #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/wpuYOwmMKN
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 20, 2021
Murray’s reaction postgame, via the Associated Press:
“I was just making my shots. It’s kind of cool to make history. It’s a cool stat.”
Denver also got a triple-double from Nikola Jokic and handled struggling Cleveland 120-103.