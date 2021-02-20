Chris Paul after dagger three over Lonzo Ball, says “I own this place”

By Kurt HelinFeb 20, 2021, 5:00 PM EST
Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans
Sean Gardner/Getty Images
Chris Paul is among the most clutch players in the NBA. He also is among the most confident players in the league. That combo leads to plenty of trash talk.

Phoenix kept its season rolling in New Orleans on Friday night with a 132-114 win, and when CP3 hit the dagger shot in the fourth quarter over Lonzo Ball, he said, “I own this place.”

Chris Paul is having an All-Star level season, averaging 17.1 points and 8.6 rebounds a game as the floor general of the Suns’ top-10 offense (however, if he makes the West All-Star team, it could be at the expense of teammate Devin Booker). His leadership has lifted a young-and-improving Suns team to fourth in the West so far this season.

The way he and the Suns are playing, Chris Paul is going to own a few more arenas this season.

