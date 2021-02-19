With Philadelphia win, Doc Rivers becomes East All-Star Game coach

By Kurt HelinFeb 19, 2021, 10:41 PM EST
0 Comments

Is Doc Rivers thrilled about being the All-Star Game coach? Not exactly.

Excited or not, he’s going to be in Atlanta on March 7.

With Philadelphia’s win over Chicago Friday night, the 76ers locked up the best record in the East by the cutoff date, making Rivers the All-Star coach for Team Durant (the Eastern Conference captain). Utah’s Quin Snyder will coach Team LeBron out of the West.

Rivers could coach his star center Joel Embiid, who will be an All-Star starter and dropped 50 points on the Bulls on national television to help make his MVP case Friday night.

Doc Rivers has been here before, in 2008 and 2011, back when he was coaching the Boston Celtics. This time he’ll be doing it representing the 76ers, but hoping his Philly team had the same success of that 2008 Boston squad.

