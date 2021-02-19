Weather forces postponement of Indiana game at Houston Saturday

Temperatures may be warming up in Houston, but the impacts of the recent deep freeze are still being felt throughout the city and state.

With that in mind, the NBA and Houston Rockets announced the postponement of Saturday’s scheduled game against Indiana. This is not a surprise, and the third game postponed in the state this week due to the weather crisis.

The Houston city government had shut down the Toyota Center, where the Rockets play, and it has yet to be re-opened. With issues in the city and state tied to available fresh water, putting on a gathering of people — the Rockets are allowing some fans in the building, does not seem wise.

The Rockets are scheduled to host the Bulls on Monday, and there is no word yet on if that game will be played as scheduled. After that, the Rockets are scheduled to head out on the road.

Also today, the Rockets signed Justin Patton to a two-way contract. With Christian Wood out for a while, the Rockets need depth up front and Patton is a 6’11” center out of Creighton who has played a total of 49 minutes in nine games bouncing around the fringes of the NBA for the past three seasons. Patton had been playing for the Westchester Knicks in the G-League.