Watch Stephen Curry drain five in a row from the logo

When Stephen Curry comes to your town, it’s worth it to get to the arena early and watch him warm-up. There are the dribbling exploits, but it’s his pregame shooting — no defenders, in rhythm — that can just blow your doors off.

Curry did it in Orlando Friday, draining five shots in a row from the center-court logo.

Five in a row from the logo 💦 pic.twitter.com/fivbKy7rIy — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 19, 2021

Best. Shooter. Ever.

The man is an All-Star starter and in the MVP conversation right now for a reason.