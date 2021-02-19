Raptors wing Terence Davis has domestic-violence charges dropped

By Dan FeldmanFeb 19, 2021, 3:30 PM EST
Raptors wing Terence Davis
Julio Aguilar/Getty Images
0 Comments

Raptors wing Terence Davis – who previously drew attention for playing well as an undrafted rookie and arriving to a game in the bubble with a hole in his mask – was charged in connection with allegedly hitting his girlfriend in the face in October.

But most of those charges have been dropped, and the rest could be dismissed in a year.

Blake Murphy of The Athletic:

Hopefully, this was a just outcome.

More on the Raptors

Spurs wing DeMar DeRozan
DeMar DeRozan mourns father
Brooklyn Nets v Los Angeles Lakers
Three things to know: Brooklyn’s defense is getting better, which should...
Milwaukee Bucks v Utah Jazz
NBA Power Rankings: Can any team in the West catch the Utah Jazz?