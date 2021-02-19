Raptors wing Terence Davis has domestic-violence charges dropped

Raptors wing Terence Davis – who previously drew attention for playing well as an undrafted rookie and arriving to a game in the bubble with a hole in his mask – was charged in connection with allegedly hitting his girlfriend in the face in October.
But most of those charges have been dropped, and the rest could be dismissed in a year.
Blake Murphy of The Athletic:
Further detail: 5 of the 7 charges against Davis were dismissed, relating to assaultive conduct. The Family ACD applies to 2 remaining counts: Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree.
— Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) February 19, 2021
Terence Davis' hearing just concluded. The judge granted an Adjournment in Contemplation of Dismissal (Family ACD).
Judge to Davis: "As long as you stay out of trouble for the next year, this matter against you will automatically be dismissed, your record will be sealed."
— Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) February 19, 2021
The full order of protection between Davis and the alleged victim remains in place, subject to any determinations from family court regarding visitation, custody, etc.
— Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) February 19, 2021
Hopefully, this was a just outcome.