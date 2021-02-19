Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving tired of playing in LeBron James‘ shadow on the Cavaliers.

Both intentionally and unintentionally, LeBron looms large over nearly every situation.

Like when the Nets center DeAndre Jordan got called for a defensive three-second violation in Brooklyn’s win over the Lakers last night. Any Los Angeles player on the court could have taken the technical free throw. The five possible players with their free-throw percentages:

LeBron – whose kryptonite is free throws – immediately stepped to the line.

He missed.

Irving pointed at LeBron and said, “That’s your best free-throw shooter?”

Probably not. But technical free throws can be a good way for someone to pad his stats as he chases awards and milestones.