The Spurs are quarantining after four players tested positive for coronavirus.

Which makes this an especially tough time for DeRozan DeRozan to mourn his father.

DeRozan:

Though I didn’t know DeRozan’s father, we all saw the fruits of his support. That’s a heck of a testament.