Complete NBA All-Star starter voting, from LeBron James to Nate Hinton

LeBron James led the NBA in All-Star starter voting by fans (5,922,554), fellow players (214) and media (100). But despite winning the overall fan vote for the fifth straight year, something he previously said drove him him to compete hard in All-Star games, LeBron is not enthused about going to Atlanta for this year’s event.

Nate Hinton received no player or media All-Star votes and just 238 fan votes, the fewest in the NBA. But he’s not far removed from just being happy to hear his name called on draft night. Not as an actual selection. But by the Mavericks, who called to sign him as undrafted free agent.

All-Star starter voting results now cover the full league – and the full range of outlooks.

The most important takeaways are the actual All-Starters and captains*:

But it’s still fun to examine the full voting and learn things like: Lakers guard Alex Caruso (371,648), Warriors rookie James Wiseman (262,781) and Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (124,419) received the most fan votes – by far – among players with no player and media votes.

Here’s each players’ rank in all three categories (number of votes in parentheses). The ranks were added, with fans counting double, then divided by four to produce a “score” for selecting starters. Fan vote served as tiebreaker.

Eastern Conference guards

Eastern Conference frontcourt

Western Conference guards