Complete NBA All-Star starter voting, from LeBron James to Nate Hinton

LeBron James led the NBA in All-Star starter voting by fans (5,922,554), fellow players (214) and media (100). But despite winning the overall fan vote for the fifth straight year, something he previously said drove him him to compete hard in All-Star games, LeBron is not enthused about going to Atlanta for this year’s event.
Nate Hinton received no player or media All-Star votes and just 238 fan votes, the fewest in the NBA. But he’s not far removed from just being happy to hear his name called on draft night. Not as an actual selection. But by the Mavericks, who called to sign him as undrafted free agent.
All-Star starter voting results now cover the full league – and the full range of outlooks.
The most important takeaways are the actual All-Starters and captains*:
But it’s still fun to examine the full voting and learn things like: Lakers guard Alex Caruso (371,648), Warriors rookie James Wiseman (262,781) and Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (124,419) received the most fan votes – by far – among players with no player and media votes.
Here’s each players’ rank in all three categories (number of votes in parentheses). The ranks were added, with fans counting double, then divided by four to produce a “score” for selecting starters. Fan vote served as tiebreaker.
Eastern Conference guards
|Player
|Team
|Fans
|Players
|Media
|Score
|Bradley Beal
|WAS
|1 (3,485,051)
|1 (161)
|1 (81)
|1.00
|Kyrie Irving
|BKN
|2 (2,765,320)
|2 (100)
|4 (21)
|2.50
|James Harden
|BKN
|3 (2,347,594)
|3 (58)
|3 (39)
|3.00
|Zach LaVine
|CHI
|4 (1,500,979)
|3 (58)
|5 (4)
|4.00
|Jaylen Brown
|BOS
|5 (1,401,416)
|5 (49)
|2 (50)
|4.25
|Trae Young
|ATL
|6 (991,857)
|11 (20)
|6 (3)
|7.25
|Russell Westbrook
|WAS
|7 (462,605)
|12 (18)
|7 (1)
|8.25
|Ben Simmons
|PHI
|11 (366,887)
|6 (38)
|7 (1)
|8.75
|Fred VanVleet
|TOR
|10 (431,769)
|7 (26)
|9 (0)
|9.00
|Collin Sexton
|CLE
|9 (455,806)
|13 (17)
|9 (0)
|10.00
|Kyle Lowry
|TOR
|12 (356,185)
|9 (22)
|9 (0)
|10.50
|Derrick Rose
|NYK
|8 (460,049)
|18 (8)
|9 (0)
|10.75
|Malcolm Brogdon
|IND
|15 (163,014)
|10 (21)
|9 (0)
|12.25
|LaMelo Ball
|CHA
|13 (299,068)
|15 (14)
|9 (0)
|12.50
|Jrue Holiday
|MIL
|20 (91,969)
|8 (23)
|9 (0)
|14.25
|Seth Curry
|PHI
|16 (133,502)
|17 (9)
|9 (0)
|14.50
|RJ Barrett
|NYK
|19 (102,535)
|13 (17)
|9 (0)
|15.00
|Kemba Walker
|BOS
|17 (113,775)
|20 (6)
|9 (0)
|15.75
|Tyler Herro
|MIA
|14 (199,756)
|27 (3)
|9 (0)
|16.00
|Goran Dragic
|MIA
|18 (113,122)
|23 (4)
|9 (0)
|17.00
|Terry Rozier
|CHA
|23 (44,130)
|16 (10)
|9 (0)
|17.75
|Donte DiVincenzo
|MIL
|24 (37,813)
|19 (7)
|9 (0)
|19.00
|Coby White
|CHI
|22 (45,114)
|30 (2)
|9 (0)
|20.75
|Marcus Smart
|BOS
|21 (84,708)
|38 (1)
|9 (0)
|22.25
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|ATL
|26 (27,282)
|30 (2)
|9 (0)
|22.75
|Evan Fournier
|ORL
|30 (22,712)
|30 (2)
|9 (0)
|24.75
|Joe Harris
|BKN
|27 (25,321)
|38 (1)
|9 (0)
|25.25
|Cole Anthony
|ORL
|35 (11,864)
|23 (4)
|9 (0)
|25.50
|Shake Milton
|PHI
|28 (25,114)
|38 (1)
|9 (0)
|25.75
|Jaylen Adams
|MIL
|36 (11,757)
|22 (5)
|9 (0)
|25.75
|Devonte' Graham
|CHA
|37 (11,000)
|20 (6)
|9 (0)
|25.75
|Caris LeVert
|IND
|29 (23,739)
|38 (1)
|9 (0)
|26.25
|Darius Garland
|CLE
|31 (20,520)
|38 (1)
|9 (0)
|27.25
|Danny Green
|PHI
|33 (16,564)
|38 (1)
|9 (0)
|28.25
|Jeremy Lamb
|IND
|45 (5,937)
|23 (4)
|9 (0)
|30.50
|Norman Powell
|TOR
|38 (9,389)
|38 (1)
|9 (0)
|30.75
|Immanuel Quickley
|NYK
|25 (35,972)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|31.25
|Kevin Huerter
|ATL
|42 (7,176)
|38 (1)
|9 (0)
|32.75
|Justin Holiday
|IND
|50 (4,183)
|27 (3)
|9 (0)
|34.00
|Rajon Rondo
|ATL
|32 (18,734)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|34.75
|T.J. McConnell
|IND
|55 (3,559)
|23 (4)
|9 (0)
|35.50
|Raul Neto
|WAS
|34 (13,063)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|35.75
|Terrence Ross
|ORL
|48 (4,950)
|38 (1)
|9 (0)
|35.75
|Furkan Korkmaz
|PHI
|39 (8,116)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|38.25
|Payton Pritchard
|BOS
|40 (7,845)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|38.75
|Isaac Bonga
|WAS
|58 (3,075)
|30 (2)
|9 (0)
|38.75
|Cam Reddish
|ATL
|41 (7,729)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|39.25
|Wayne Ellington
|DET
|56 (3,521)
|38 (1)
|9 (0)
|39.75
|Ryan Arcidiacono
|CHI
|60 (2,985)
|30 (2)
|9 (0)
|39.75
|Markelle Fultz
|ORL
|43 (7,174)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|40.25
|Alec Burks
|NYK
|44 (6,261)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|40.75
|D.J. Augustin
|MIL
|63 (2,521)
|30 (2)
|9 (0)
|41.25
|Kendrick Nunn
|MIA
|46 (4,957)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|41.75
|Matisse Thybulle
|PHI
|47 (4,955)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|42.25
|Pat Connaughton
|MIL
|61 (2,889)
|38 (1)
|9 (0)
|42.25
|Deividas Sirvydis
|DET
|49 (4,555)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|43.25
|Dwayne Bacon
|ORL
|70 (1,911)
|27 (3)
|9 (0)
|44.00
|Matthew Dellavedova
|CLE
|51 (4,045)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|44.25
|Delon Wright
|DET
|65 (2,317)
|38 (1)
|9 (0)
|44.25
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|BKN
|52 (3,938)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|44.75
|Bruce Brown
|BKN
|66 (2,133)
|38 (1)
|9 (0)
|44.75
|Tyrese Maxey
|PHI
|53 (3,738)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|45.25
|Elfrid Payton
|NYK
|54 (3,608)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|45.75
|Bryn Forbes
|MIL
|68 (2,042)
|38 (1)
|9 (0)
|45.75
|Avery Bradley
|MIA
|57 (3,079)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|47.25
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
|BKN
|72 (1,827)
|38 (1)
|9 (0)
|47.75
|Austin Rivers
|NYK
|59 (3,016)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|48.25
|Terence Davis
|TOR
|78 (1,129)
|30 (2)
|9 (0)
|48.75
|Rayjon Tucker
|PHI
|62 (2,635)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|49.75
|Isaac Okoro
|CLE
|64 (2,369)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|50.75
|Michael Carter-Williams
|ORL
|79 (1,102)
|38 (1)
|9 (0)
|51.25
|Tomas Satoransky
|CHI
|67 (2,067)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|52.25
|Patrick McCaw
|TOR
|82 (1,057)
|38 (1)
|9 (0)
|52.75
|Killian Hayes
|DET
|69 (2,030)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|53.25
|Malik Monk
|CHA
|71 (1,839)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|54.25
|Reggie Bullock
|NYK
|85 (1,000)
|38 (1)
|9 (0)
|54.25
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|DET
|85 (1,000)
|38 (1)
|9 (0)
|54.25
|Max Strus
|MIA
|73 (1,731)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|55.25
|Frank Ntilikina
|NYK
|74 (1,707)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|55.75
|Jeff Teague
|BOS
|88 (950)
|38 (1)
|9 (0)
|55.75
|Svi Mykhailiuk
|DET
|75 (1,522)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|56.25
|Carsen Edwards
|BOS
|76 (1,389)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|56.75
|Sam Merrill
|MIL
|77 (1,281)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|57.25
|Garrett Temple
|CHI
|80 (1,090)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|58.75
|Landry Shamet
|BKN
|81 (1,066)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|59.25
|Jordan Bone
|ORL
|95 (787)
|38 (1)
|9 (0)
|59.25
|Iman Shumpert
|BKN
|83 (1,056)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|60.25
|Denzel Valentine
|CHI
|84 (1,037)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|60.75
|Matt Thomas
|TOR
|87 (969)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|62.25
|Gabe Vincent
|MIA
|105 (588)
|30 (2)
|9 (0)
|62.25
|Rodney McGruder
|DET
|102 (618)
|38 (1)
|9 (0)
|62.75
|Aaron Holiday
|IND
|89 (919)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|63.25
|Garrison Mathews
|WAS
|90 (896)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|63.75
|Damyean Dotson
|CLE
|91 (894)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|64.25
|Chris Chiozza
|BKN
|92 (850)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|64.75
|Ish Smith
|WAS
|93 (817)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|65.25
|Javonte Green
|BOS
|94 (806)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|65.75
|Terrance Ferguson
|PHI
|96 (784)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|66.75
|Nate Darling
|CHA
|97 (775)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|67.25
|Jared Harper
|NYK
|111 (522)
|38 (1)
|9 (0)
|67.25
|Theo Pinson
|NYK
|98 (730)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|67.75
|Isaiah Joe
|PHI
|99 (715)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|68.25
|Cassius Winston
|WAS
|100 (712)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|68.75
|Brian Bowen II
|IND
|101 (659)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|69.25
|Malachi Flynn
|TOR
|103 (596)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|70.25
|Romeo Langford
|BOS
|104 (593)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|70.75
|Brandon Goodwin
|ATL
|118 (408)
|38 (1)
|9 (0)
|70.75
|Jalen Lecque
|IND
|119 (407)
|38 (1)
|9 (0)
|71.25
|Jalen Harris
|TOR
|106 (582)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|71.75
|Tony Snell
|ATL
|106 (582)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|71.75
|Cassius Stanley
|IND
|120 (386)
|38 (1)
|9 (0)
|71.75
|Kris Dunn
|ATL
|108 (572)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|72.75
|Skylar Mays
|ATL
|122 (363)
|38 (1)
|9 (0)
|72.75
|Tyler Johnson
|BKN
|109 (560)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|73.25
|Caleb Martin
|CHA
|110 (525)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|73.75
|Karim Mane
|ORL
|125 (349)
|38 (1)
|9 (0)
|74.25
|Devon Dotson
|CHI
|112 (515)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|74.75
|Jerome Robinson
|WAS
|113 (507)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|75.25
|Frank Jackson
|DET
|114 (483)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|75.75
|Cody Martin
|CHA
|115 (463)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|76.25
|Aaron Nesmith
|BOS
|116 (459)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|76.75
|Grant Riller
|CHA
|117 (445)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|77.25
|Adam Mokoka
|CHI
|121 (379)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|79.25
|Chandler Hutchison
|CHI
|123 (361)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|80.25
|Tremont Waters
|BOS
|124 (356)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|80.75
|Saben Lee
|DET
|126 (308)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|81.75
|Edmond Sumner
|IND
|127 (301)
|66 (0)
|9 (0)
|82.25
Eastern Conference frontcourt
|Player
|Team
|Fans
|Players
|Media
|Score
|Kevin Durant
|BKN
|1 (5,567,106)
|1 (209)
|3 (97)
|1.50
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|MIL
|2 (4,459,276)
|2 (180)
|1 (100)
|1.75
|Joel Embiid
|PHI
|3 (4,171,690)
|3 (168)
|2 (99)
|2.75
|Jayson Tatum
|BOS
|4 (2,295,299)
|5 (55)
|5 (1)
|4.50
|Jimmy Butler
|MIA
|5 (938,855)
|6 (39)
|7 (0)
|5.75
|Bam Adebayo
|MIA
|6 (753,846)
|4 (70)
|7 (0)
|5.75
|Julius Randle
|NYK
|7 (652,417)
|8 (32)
|5 (1)
|6.75
|Domantas Sabonis
|IND
|8 (555,788)
|9 (28)
|4 (2)
|7.25
|Jerami Grant
|DET
|10 (427,925)
|7 (34)
|7 (0)
|8.50
|Gordon Hayward
|CHA
|9 (493,526)
|15 (17)
|7 (0)
|10.00
|Pascal Siakam
|TOR
|11 (346,581)
|12 (19)
|7 (0)
|10.25
|Nikola Vucevic
|ORL
|12 (313,265)
|11 (20)
|7 (0)
|10.50
|Tobias Harris
|PHI
|13 (297,079)
|10 (27)
|7 (0)
|10.75
|Andre Drummond
|CLE
|14 (189,640)
|13 (18)
|7 (0)
|12.00
|Khris Middleton
|MIL
|15 (181,478)
|17 (14)
|7 (0)
|13.50
|OG Anunoby
|TOR
|17 (140,800)
|15 (17)
|7 (0)
|14.00
|Dwight Howard
|PHI
|16 (142,606)
|22 (7)
|7 (0)
|15.25
|Chris Boucher
|TOR
|19 (113,109)
|17 (14)
|7 (0)
|15.50
|Myles Turner
|IND
|24 (77,322)
|13 (18)
|7 (0)
|17.00
|Clint Capela
|ATL
|18 (117,487)
|27 (4)
|7 (0)
|17.50
|Jarrett Allen
|CLE
|21 (93,246)
|27 (4)
|7 (0)
|19.00
|Tacko Fall
|BOS
|20 (106,303)
|31 (3)
|7 (0)
|19.50
|John Collins
|ATL
|25 (71,410)
|23 (6)
|7 (0)
|20.00
|Rui Hachimura
|WAS
|27 (60,077)
|20 (8)
|7 (0)
|20.25
|Blake Griffin
|DET
|26 (71,247)
|25 (5)
|7 (0)
|21.00
|DeAndre Jordan
|BKN
|29 (58,347)
|25 (5)
|7 (0)
|22.50
|Lauri Markkanen
|CHI
|22 (86,378)
|42 (2)
|7 (0)
|23.25
|Aaron Gordon
|ORL
|28 (59,481)
|31 (3)
|7 (0)
|23.50
|Deni Avdija
|WAS
|23 (86,051)
|42 (2)
|7 (0)
|23.75
|Jeff Green
|BKN
|34 (45,144)
|31 (3)
|7 (0)
|26.50
|Brook Lopez
|MIL
|37 (40,248)
|27 (4)
|7 (0)
|27.00
|De'Andre Hunter
|ATL
|32 (46,234)
|42 (2)
|7 (0)
|28.25
|Miles Bridges
|CHA
|44 (24,489)
|19 (9)
|7 (0)
|28.50
|Daniel Theis
|BOS
|36 (41,324)
|42 (2)
|7 (0)
|30.25
|Duncan Robinson
|MIA
|30 (58,142)
|58 (1)
|7 (0)
|31.25
|Thanasis Antetokounmpo
|MIL
|46 (18,728)
|27 (4)
|7 (0)
|31.50
|Kevin Love
|CLE
|31 (55,031)
|58 (1)
|7 (0)
|31.75
|Larry Nance Jr.
|CLE
|39 (32,793)
|42 (2)
|7 (0)
|31.75
|Tristan Thompson
|BOS
|45 (21,772)
|31 (3)
|7 (0)
|32.00
|P.J. Washington
|CHA
|50 (15,031)
|23 (6)
|7 (0)
|32.50
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|CHI
|41 (31,617)
|42 (2)
|7 (0)
|32.75
|Precious Achiuwa
|MIA
|47 (17,325)
|31 (3)
|7 (0)
|33.00
|Doug McDermott
|IND
|53 (12,577)
|20 (8)
|7 (0)
|33.25
|Andre Iguodala
|MIA
|35 (42,195)
|58 (1)
|7 (0)
|33.75
|Cedi Osman
|CLE
|40 (31,760)
|58 (1)
|7 (0)
|36.25
|JaVale McGee
|CLE
|33 (45,300)
|87 (0)
|7 (0)
|40.00
|Davis Bertans
|WAS
|48 (15,778)
|58 (1)
|7 (0)
|40.25
|Mason Plumlee
|DET
|62 (6,232)
|31 (3)
|7 (0)
|40.50
|Bobby Portis
|MIL
|57 (8,541)
|42 (2)
|7 (0)
|40.75
|Cody Zeller
|CHA
|63 (6,058)
|31 (3)
|7 (0)
|41.00
|Robin Lopez
|WAS
|65 (5,348)
|31 (3)
|7 (0)
|42.00
|Mitchell Robinson
|NYK
|38 (35,950)
|87 (0)
|7 (0)
|42.50
|Otto Porter Jr.
|CHI
|61 (6,720)
|42 (2)
|7 (0)
|42.75
|Danilo Gallinari
|ATL
|54 (11,961)
|58 (1)
|7 (0)
|43.25
|Patrick Williams
|CHI
|42 (28,823)
|87 (0)
|7 (0)
|44.50
|Yuta Watanabe
|TOR
|43 (27,833)
|87 (0)
|7 (0)
|45.00
|Mo Bamba
|ORL
|58 (8,207)
|58 (1)
|7 (0)
|45.25
|Thaddeus Young
|CHI
|60 (7,327)
|58 (1)
|7 (0)
|46.25
|Al-Farouq Aminu
|ORL
|70 (4,343)
|42 (2)
|7 (0)
|47.25
|T.J. Warren
|IND
|49 (15,487)
|87 (0)
|7 (0)
|48.00
|Grant Williams
|BOS
|73 (3,806)
|42 (2)
|7 (0)
|48.75
|Robert Williams III
|BOS
|51 (14,338)
|87 (0)
|7 (0)
|49.00
|Kelly Olynyk
|MIA
|66 (5,293)
|58 (1)
|7 (0)
|49.25
|Aron Baynes
|TOR
|52 (13,959)
|87 (0)
|7 (0)
|49.50
|Josh Jackson
|DET
|69 (4,759)
|58 (1)
|7 (0)
|50.75
|Moritz Wagner
|WAS
|77 (3,599)
|42 (2)
|7 (0)
|50.75
|Obi Toppin
|NYK
|55 (11,553)
|87 (0)
|7 (0)
|51.00
|Thomas Bryant
|WAS
|56 (10,532)
|87 (0)
|7 (0)
|51.50
|Jonathan Isaac
|ORL
|71 (4,081)
|58 (1)
|7 (0)
|51.75
|Saddiq Bey
|DET
|85 (2,881)
|31 (3)
|7 (0)
|52.00
|Sekou Doumbouya
|DET
|86 (2,855)
|31 (3)
|7 (0)
|52.50
|Mike Scott
|PHI
|81 (3,188)
|42 (2)
|7 (0)
|52.75
|Kevin Knox II
|NYK
|59 (7,534)
|87 (0)
|7 (0)
|53.00
|Bismack Biyombo
|CHA
|74 (3,800)
|58 (1)
|7 (0)
|53.25
|Goga Bitadze
|IND
|76 (3,628)
|58 (1)
|7 (0)
|54.25
|Nicolas Claxton
|BKN
|78 (3,542)
|58 (1)
|7 (0)
|55.25
|Udonis Haslem
|MIA
|64 (6,000)
|87 (0)
|7 (0)
|55.50
|Taj Gibson
|NYK
|79 (3,450)
|58 (1)
|7 (0)
|55.75
|Ignas Brazdeikis
|NYK
|67 (5,197)
|87 (0)
|7 (0)
|57.00
|Cristiano Felicio
|CHI
|68 (4,956)
|87 (0)
|7 (0)
|57.50
|Tony Bradley
|PHI
|83 (3,013)
|58 (1)
|7 (0)
|57.75
|Semi Ojeleye
|BOS
|72 (3,879)
|87 (0)
|7 (0)
|59.50
|James Ennis III
|ORL
|87 (2,811)
|58 (1)
|7 (0)
|59.75
|Nerlens Noel
|NYK
|75 (3,668)
|87 (0)
|7 (0)
|61.00
|Khem Birch
|ORL
|90 (2,496)
|58 (1)
|7 (0)
|61.25
|Reggie Perry
|BKN
|91 (2,480)
|58 (1)
|7 (0)
|61.75
|Vincent Poirier
|PHI
|93 (1,922)
|58 (1)
|7 (0)
|62.75
|Norvel Pelle
|BKN
|80 (3,271)
|87 (0)
|7 (0)
|63.50
|Meyers Leonard
|MIA
|82 (3,164)
|87 (0)
|7 (0)
|64.50
|Torrey Craig
|MIL
|97 (1,741)
|58 (1)
|7 (0)
|64.75
|DeAndre’ Bembry
|TOR
|84 (2,989)
|87 (0)
|7 (0)
|65.50
|Troy Brown Jr.
|WAS
|99 (1,658)
|58 (1)
|7 (0)
|65.75
|Anthony Gill
|WAS
|107 (1,174)
|42 (2)
|7 (0)
|65.75
|D.J. Wilson
|MIL
|108 (1,108)
|42 (2)
|7 (0)
|66.25
|Mamadi Diakite
|MIL
|101 (1,506)
|58 (1)
|7 (0)
|66.75
|Vernon Carey Jr.
|CHA
|109 (1,021)
|42 (2)
|7 (0)
|66.75
|Stanley Johnson
|TOR
|88 (2,733)
|87 (0)
|7 (0)
|67.50
|Jahlil Okafor
|DET
|103 (1,359)
|58 (1)
|7 (0)
|67.75
|Marques Bolden
|CLE
|89 (2,608)
|87 (0)
|7 (0)
|68.00
|Bruno Fernando
|ATL
|106 (1,185)
|58 (1)
|7 (0)
|69.25
|Daniel Gafford
|CHI
|92 (2,197)
|87 (0)
|7 (0)
|69.50
|KZ Okpala
|MIA
|120 (596)
|31 (3)
|7 (0)
|69.50
|Gary Clark
|ORL
|116 (759)
|42 (2)
|7 (0)
|70.25
|Taurean Prince
|CLE
|94 (1,902)
|87 (0)
|7 (0)
|70.50
|Dean Wade
|CLE
|95 (1,862)
|87 (0)
|7 (0)
|71.00
|Paul Reed
|PHI
|96 (1,819)
|87 (0)
|7 (0)
|71.50
|Jordan Nwora
|MIL
|111 (948)
|58 (1)
|7 (0)
|71.75
|Solomon Hill
|ATL
|112 (928)
|58 (1)
|7 (0)
|72.25
|Alex Len
|WAS
|98 (1,662)
|87 (0)
|7 (0)
|72.50
|Isaiah Stewart
|DET
|100 (1,613)
|87 (0)
|7 (0)
|73.50
|Maurice Harkless
|MIA
|102 (1,374)
|87 (0)
|7 (0)
|74.50
|Nick Richards
|CHA
|117 (714)
|58 (1)
|7 (0)
|74.75
|Chuma Okeke
|ORL
|118 (694)
|58 (1)
|7 (0)
|75.25
|Dylan Windler
|CLE
|104 (1,354)
|87 (0)
|7 (0)
|75.50
|Onyeka Okongwu
|ATL
|105 (1,224)
|87 (0)
|7 (0)
|76.00
|Luke Kornet
|CHI
|110 (996)
|87 (0)
|7 (0)
|78.50
|Paul Watson
|TOR
|113 (908)
|87 (0)
|7 (0)
|80.00
|JaKarr Sampson
|IND
|114 (781)
|87 (0)
|7 (0)
|80.50
|Lamar Stevens
|CLE
|115 (780)
|87 (0)
|7 (0)
|81.00
|Chris Silva
|MIA
|119 (640)
|87 (0)
|7 (0)
|83.00
|Kelan Martin
|IND
|121 (576)
|87 (0)
|7 (0)
|84.00
|Jalen McDaniels
|CHA
|122 (557)
|87 (0)
|7 (0)
|84.50
|Nathan Knight
|ATL
|123 (454)
|87 (0)
|7 (0)
|85.00
Western Conference guards
|Player
|Team
|Fans
|Players
|Media
|Score
|Stephen Curry
|GSW
|1 (5,481,033)
|1 (172)
|1 (96)
|1.00
|Luka Doncic
|DAL
|2 (3,335,042)
|3 (58)
|3 (30)
|2.50
|Damian Lillard
|POR
|3 (2,848,663)
|2 (131)
|2 (64)
|2.50
|Donovan Mitchell
|UTA
|4 (741,272)
|5 (39)
|4 (10)
|4.25
|Devin Booker
|PHO
|5 (615,858)
|4 (55)
|5 (0)
|4.75
|Ja Morant
|MEM
|6 (556,311)
|9 (22)
|5 (0)
|6.50
|Chris Paul
|PHO
|7 (391,667)
|7 (26)
|5 (0)
|6.50
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|OKC
|11 (288,073)
|7 (26)
|5 (0)
|8.50
|CJ McCollum
|POR
|10 (303,210)
|14 (11)
|5 (0)
|9.75
|DeMar DeRozan
|SAS
|12 (280,774)
|10 (20)
|5 (0)
|9.75
|De'Aaron Fox
|SAC
|14 (192,247)
|6 (27)
|5 (0)
|9.75
|Jamal Murray
|DEN
|16 (163,870)
|11 (19)
|5 (0)
|12.00
|John Wall
|HOU
|15 (172,427)
|16 (10)
|5 (0)
|12.75
|Mike Conley
|UTA
|17 (135,103)
|12 (14)
|5 (0)
|12.75
|Jordan Clarkson
|UTA
|13 (194,457)
|23 (4)
|5 (0)
|13.50
|Lonzo Ball
|NOP
|22 (57,363)
|12 (14)
|5 (0)
|15.25
|Victor Oladipo
|HOU
|20 (107,548)
|17 (7)
|5 (0)
|15.50
|Klay Thompson
|GSW
|9 (335,859)
|44 (1)
|5 (0)
|16.75
|Dejounte Murray
|SAS
|26 (32,174)
|14 (11)
|5 (0)
|17.75
|Patrick Beverley
|LAC
|29 (21,992)
|18 (6)
|5 (0)
|20.25
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|DAL
|27 (28,076)
|23 (4)
|5 (0)
|20.50
|Dennis Schroder
|LAL
|18 (126,621)
|44 (1)
|5 (0)
|21.25
|Damion Lee
|GSW
|25 (37,456)
|30 (2)
|5 (0)
|21.25
|Alex Caruso
|LAL
|8 (371,648)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|21.50
|Malik Beasley
|MIN
|31 (19,991)
|20 (5)
|5 (0)
|21.75
|Buddy Hield
|SAC
|32 (17,401)
|20 (5)
|5 (0)
|22.25
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|LAL
|21 (62,873)
|44 (1)
|5 (0)
|22.75
|Luguentz Dort
|OKC
|30 (20,355)
|26 (3)
|5 (0)
|22.75
|Lou Williams
|LAC
|33 (16,500)
|20 (5)
|5 (0)
|22.75
|D'Angelo Russell
|MIN
|23 (51,687)
|44 (1)
|5 (0)
|23.75
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|LAL
|19 (124,419)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|27.00
|Ty-Shon Alexander
|PHO
|38 (9,848)
|30 (2)
|5 (0)
|27.75
|Eric Bledsoe
|NOP
|44 (6,724)
|18 (6)
|5 (0)
|27.75
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|NOP
|41 (8,230)
|26 (3)
|5 (0)
|28.25
|Keldon Johnson
|SAS
|34 (15,926)
|44 (1)
|5 (0)
|29.25
|Facundo Campazzo
|DEN
|24 (42,618)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|29.50
|Tyrese Haliburton
|SAC
|36 (11,334)
|44 (1)
|5 (0)
|30.25
|Eric Gordon
|HOU
|28 (27,062)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|31.50
|Dillon Brooks
|MEM
|47 (5,279)
|30 (2)
|5 (0)
|32.25
|Monte Morris
|DEN
|42 (7,045)
|44 (1)
|5 (0)
|33.25
|Reggie Jackson
|LAC
|43 (6,806)
|44 (1)
|5 (0)
|33.75
|Grayson Allen
|MEM
|50 (4,512)
|30 (2)
|5 (0)
|33.75
|Josh Richardson
|DAL
|54 (4,284)
|23 (4)
|5 (0)
|34.00
|Kyle Anderson
|MEM
|51 (4,471)
|30 (2)
|5 (0)
|34.25
|JJ Redick
|NOP
|45 (5,594)
|44 (1)
|5 (0)
|34.75
|Patty Mills
|SAS
|35 (12,014)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|35.00
|Wesley Matthews
|LAL
|46 (5,531)
|44 (1)
|5 (0)
|35.25
|Anthony Edwards
|MIN
|37 (10,504)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|36.00
|Gary Trent Jr.
|POR
|48 (5,120)
|44 (1)
|5 (0)
|36.25
|Quinn Cook
|LAL
|49 (4,833)
|44 (1)
|5 (0)
|36.75
|Jalen Brunson
|DAL
|56 (4,199)
|30 (2)
|5 (0)
|36.75
|Ricky Rubio
|MIN
|39 (9,289)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|37.00
|Luke Kennard
|LAC
|57 (4,166)
|30 (2)
|5 (0)
|37.25
|Kent Bazemore
|GSW
|40 (8,643)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|37.50
|Josh Hart
|NOP
|60 (3,719)
|26 (3)
|5 (0)
|37.75
|Hamidou Diallo
|OKC
|55 (4,237)
|44 (1)
|5 (0)
|39.75
|Jordan Poole
|GSW
|63 (2,337)
|30 (2)
|5 (0)
|40.25
|Theo Maledon
|OKC
|61 (3,427)
|44 (1)
|5 (0)
|42.75
|George Hill
|OKC
|62 (3,403)
|44 (1)
|5 (0)
|43.25
|Will Barton
|DEN
|52 (4,466)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|43.50
|Desmond Bane
|MEM
|72 (1,605)
|26 (3)
|5 (0)
|43.75
|Gary Harris
|DEN
|53 (4,405)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|44.00
|Terance Mann
|LAC
|71 (1,618)
|30 (2)
|5 (0)
|44.25
|Kyle Guy
|SAC
|74 (1,457)
|30 (2)
|5 (0)
|45.75
|Brad Wanamaker
|GSW
|58 (4,092)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|46.50
|Nico Mannion
|GSW
|59 (3,815)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|47.00
|Sterling Brown
|HOU
|70 (1,632)
|44 (1)
|5 (0)
|47.25
|Tyus Jones
|MEM
|77 (1,187)
|30 (2)
|5 (0)
|47.25
|Kevin Porter Jr.
|HOU
|73 (1,543)
|44 (1)
|5 (0)
|48.75
|Jevon Carter
|PHO
|64 (2,278)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|49.50
|Lonnie Walker IV
|SAS
|65 (2,224)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|50.00
|Trey Burke
|DAL
|66 (2,107)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|50.50
|Jay Scrubb
|LAC
|67 (1,739)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|51.00
|Derrick White
|SAS
|68 (1,731)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|51.50
|Cory Joseph
|SAC
|69 (1,651)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|52.00
|Kira Lewis Jr.
|NOP
|88 (878)
|30 (2)
|5 (0)
|52.75
|Keljin Blevins
|POR
|75 (1,334)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|55.00
|David Nwaba
|HOU
|76 (1,331)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|55.50
|Ben McLemore
|HOU
|78 (1,151)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|56.50
|R.J. Hampton
|DEN
|79 (1,130)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|57.00
|Mychal Mulder
|GSW
|80 (1,120)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|57.50
|PJ Dozier
|DEN
|91 (833)
|44 (1)
|5 (0)
|57.75
|Rodney Hood
|POR
|98 (575)
|30 (2)
|5 (0)
|57.75
|Quinndary Weatherspoon
|SAS
|81 (1,067)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|58.00
|Justin James
|SAC
|82 (1,054)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|58.50
|Langston Galloway
|PHO
|100 (538)
|30 (2)
|5 (0)
|58.75
|Josh Green
|DAL
|83 (1,042)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|59.00
|Ty Jerome
|OKC
|84 (1,004)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|59.50
|CJ Elleby
|POR
|95 (618)
|44 (1)
|5 (0)
|59.75
|John Konchar
|MEM
|85 (951)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|60.00
|Dante Exum
|HOU
|86 (905)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|60.50
|Mason Jones
|HOU
|87 (895)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|61.00
|De'Anthony Melton
|MEM
|99 (574)
|44 (1)
|5 (0)
|61.75
|Markus Howard
|DEN
|89 (855)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|62.00
|Jarrett Culver
|MIN
|90 (848)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|62.50
|Anfernee Simons
|POR
|91 (833)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|63.00
|Josh Okogie
|MIN
|103 (482)
|44 (1)
|5 (0)
|63.75
|Cameron Payne
|PHO
|93 (733)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|64.00
|Tre Jones
|SAS
|94 (708)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|64.50
|Devin Vassell
|SAS
|96 (598)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|65.50
|Kenrich Williams
|OKC
|97 (585)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|66.00
|Shaquille Harrison
|UTA
|101 (517)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|68.00
|Ashton Hagans
|MIN
|102 (502)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|68.50
|Trent Forrest
|UTA
|104 (479)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|69.50
|Jordan McLaughlin
|MIN
|105 (468)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|70.00
|Tyrell Terry
|DAL
|106 (455)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|70.50
|Miye Oni
|UTA
|107 (430)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|71.00
|E'Twaun Moore
|PHO
|108 (415)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|71.50
|Elijah Hughes
|UTA
|109 (380)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|72.00
|Jaylen Nowell
|MIN
|110 (378)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|72.50
|DaQuan Jeffries
|SAC
|111 (373)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|73.00
|Jahmi'us Ramsey
|SAC
|111 (373)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|73.00
|Sindarius Thornwell
|NOP
|113 (326)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|74.00
|Brodric Thomas
|HOU
|114 (275)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|74.50
|Nate Hinton
|DAL
|115 (238)
|65 (0)
|5 (0)
|75.00
Western Conference frontcourt
|Player
|Team
|Fans
|Players
|Media
|Score
|LeBron James
|LAL
|1 (5,922,554)
|1 (214)
|1 (100)
|1.00
|Nikola Jokic
|DEN
|2 (4,208,879)
|2 (167)
|2 (99)
|2.00
|Kawhi Leonard
|LAC
|3 (3,388,151)
|4 (107)
|3 (91)
|3.25
|Anthony Davis
|LAL
|4 (3,075,499)
|3 (120)
|5 (2)
|4.00
|Paul George
|LAC
|5 (1,310,058)
|5 (45)
|5 (2)
|5.00
|Zion Williamson
|NOP
|6 (1,250,684)
|8 (32)
|8 (0)
|7.00
|Brandon Ingram
|NOP
|9 (606,826)
|6 (37)
|8 (0)
|8.00
|Christian Wood
|HOU
|8 (676,320)
|10 (29)
|7 (1)
|8.25
|Rudy Gobert
|UTA
|12 (388,106)
|7 (35)
|4 (5)
|8.75
|Carmelo Anthony
|POR
|10 (497,474)
|9 (31)
|8 (0)
|9.25
|Andrew Wiggins
|GSW
|7 (771,737)
|20 (8)
|8 (0)
|10.50
|Draymond Green
|GSW
|11 (424,869)
|20 (8)
|8 (0)
|12.50
|Kristaps Porzingis
|DAL
|14 (258,944)
|15 (14)
|8 (0)
|12.75
|Deandre Ayton
|PHO
|20 (110,069)
|12 (19)
|8 (0)
|15.00
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|UTA
|19 (123,008)
|19 (9)
|8 (0)
|16.25
|Steven Adams
|NOP
|24 (75,952)
|11 (20)
|8 (0)
|16.75
|Jonas Valanciunas
|MEM
|23 (78,027)
|16 (13)
|8 (0)
|17.50