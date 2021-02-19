Complete NBA All-Star starter voting, from LeBron James to Nate Hinton

By Dan FeldmanFeb 19, 2021, 11:47 AM EST
0 Comments

LeBron James led the NBA in All-Star starter voting by fans (5,922,554), fellow players (214) and media (100). But despite winning the overall fan vote for the fifth straight year, something he previously said drove him him to compete hard in All-Star games, LeBron is not enthused about going to Atlanta for this year’s event.

Nate Hinton received no player or media All-Star votes and just 238 fan votes, the fewest in the NBA. But he’s not far removed from just being happy to hear his name called on draft night. Not as an actual selection. But by the Mavericks, who called to sign him as undrafted free agent.

All-Star starter voting results now cover the full league – and the full range of outlooks.

The most important takeaways are the actual All-Starters and captains*:

But it’s still fun to examine the full voting and learn things like: Lakers guard Alex Caruso (371,648), Warriors rookie James Wiseman (262,781) and Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (124,419) received the most fan votes – by far – among players with no player and media votes.

Here’s each players’ rank in all three categories (number of votes in parentheses). The ranks were added, with fans counting double, then divided by four to produce a “score” for selecting starters. Fan vote served as tiebreaker.

Eastern Conference guards

Player Team Fans Players Media Score
Bradley Beal WAS 1 (3,485,051) 1 (161) 1 (81) 1.00
Kyrie Irving BKN 2 (2,765,320) 2 (100) 4 (21) 2.50
James Harden BKN 3 (2,347,594) 3 (58) 3 (39) 3.00
Zach LaVine CHI 4 (1,500,979) 3 (58) 5 (4) 4.00
Jaylen Brown BOS 5 (1,401,416) 5 (49) 2 (50) 4.25
Trae Young ATL 6 (991,857) 11 (20) 6 (3) 7.25
Russell Westbrook WAS 7 (462,605) 12 (18) 7 (1) 8.25
Ben Simmons PHI 11 (366,887) 6 (38) 7 (1) 8.75
Fred VanVleet TOR 10 (431,769) 7 (26) 9 (0) 9.00
Collin Sexton CLE 9 (455,806) 13 (17) 9 (0) 10.00
Kyle Lowry TOR 12 (356,185) 9 (22) 9 (0) 10.50
Derrick Rose NYK 8 (460,049) 18 (8) 9 (0) 10.75
Malcolm Brogdon IND 15 (163,014) 10 (21) 9 (0) 12.25
LaMelo Ball CHA 13 (299,068) 15 (14) 9 (0) 12.50
Jrue Holiday MIL 20 (91,969) 8 (23) 9 (0) 14.25
Seth Curry PHI 16 (133,502) 17 (9) 9 (0) 14.50
RJ Barrett NYK 19 (102,535) 13 (17) 9 (0) 15.00
Kemba Walker BOS 17 (113,775) 20 (6) 9 (0) 15.75
Tyler Herro MIA 14 (199,756) 27 (3) 9 (0) 16.00
Goran Dragic MIA 18 (113,122) 23 (4) 9 (0) 17.00
Terry Rozier CHA 23 (44,130) 16 (10) 9 (0) 17.75
Donte DiVincenzo MIL 24 (37,813) 19 (7) 9 (0) 19.00
Coby White CHI 22 (45,114) 30 (2) 9 (0) 20.75
Marcus Smart BOS 21 (84,708) 38 (1) 9 (0) 22.25
Bogdan Bogdanovic ATL 26 (27,282) 30 (2) 9 (0) 22.75
Evan Fournier ORL 30 (22,712) 30 (2) 9 (0) 24.75
Joe Harris BKN 27 (25,321) 38 (1) 9 (0) 25.25
Cole Anthony ORL 35 (11,864) 23 (4) 9 (0) 25.50
Shake Milton PHI 28 (25,114) 38 (1) 9 (0) 25.75
Jaylen Adams MIL 36 (11,757) 22 (5) 9 (0) 25.75
Devonte' Graham CHA 37 (11,000) 20 (6) 9 (0) 25.75
Caris LeVert IND 29 (23,739) 38 (1) 9 (0) 26.25
Darius Garland CLE 31 (20,520) 38 (1) 9 (0) 27.25
Danny Green PHI 33 (16,564) 38 (1) 9 (0) 28.25
Jeremy Lamb IND 45 (5,937) 23 (4) 9 (0) 30.50
Norman Powell TOR 38 (9,389) 38 (1) 9 (0) 30.75
Immanuel Quickley NYK 25 (35,972) 66 (0) 9 (0) 31.25
Kevin Huerter ATL 42 (7,176) 38 (1) 9 (0) 32.75
Justin Holiday IND 50 (4,183) 27 (3) 9 (0) 34.00
Rajon Rondo ATL 32 (18,734) 66 (0) 9 (0) 34.75
T.J. McConnell IND 55 (3,559) 23 (4) 9 (0) 35.50
Raul Neto WAS 34 (13,063) 66 (0) 9 (0) 35.75
Terrence Ross ORL 48 (4,950) 38 (1) 9 (0) 35.75
Furkan Korkmaz PHI 39 (8,116) 66 (0) 9 (0) 38.25
Payton Pritchard BOS 40 (7,845) 66 (0) 9 (0) 38.75
Isaac Bonga WAS 58 (3,075) 30 (2) 9 (0) 38.75
Cam Reddish ATL 41 (7,729) 66 (0) 9 (0) 39.25
Wayne Ellington DET 56 (3,521) 38 (1) 9 (0) 39.75
Ryan Arcidiacono CHI 60 (2,985) 30 (2) 9 (0) 39.75
Markelle Fultz ORL 43 (7,174) 66 (0) 9 (0) 40.25
Alec Burks NYK 44 (6,261) 66 (0) 9 (0) 40.75
D.J. Augustin MIL 63 (2,521) 30 (2) 9 (0) 41.25
Kendrick Nunn MIA 46 (4,957) 66 (0) 9 (0) 41.75
Matisse Thybulle PHI 47 (4,955) 66 (0) 9 (0) 42.25
Pat Connaughton MIL 61 (2,889) 38 (1) 9 (0) 42.25
Deividas Sirvydis DET 49 (4,555) 66 (0) 9 (0) 43.25
Dwayne Bacon ORL 70 (1,911) 27 (3) 9 (0) 44.00
Matthew Dellavedova CLE 51 (4,045) 66 (0) 9 (0) 44.25
Delon Wright DET 65 (2,317) 38 (1) 9 (0) 44.25
Spencer Dinwiddie BKN 52 (3,938) 66 (0) 9 (0) 44.75
Bruce Brown BKN 66 (2,133) 38 (1) 9 (0) 44.75
Tyrese Maxey PHI 53 (3,738) 66 (0) 9 (0) 45.25
Elfrid Payton NYK 54 (3,608) 66 (0) 9 (0) 45.75
Bryn Forbes MIL 68 (2,042) 38 (1) 9 (0) 45.75
Avery Bradley MIA 57 (3,079) 66 (0) 9 (0) 47.25
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot BKN 72 (1,827) 38 (1) 9 (0) 47.75
Austin Rivers NYK 59 (3,016) 66 (0) 9 (0) 48.25
Terence Davis TOR 78 (1,129) 30 (2) 9 (0) 48.75
Rayjon Tucker PHI 62 (2,635) 66 (0) 9 (0) 49.75
Isaac Okoro CLE 64 (2,369) 66 (0) 9 (0) 50.75
Michael Carter-Williams ORL 79 (1,102) 38 (1) 9 (0) 51.25
Tomas Satoransky CHI 67 (2,067) 66 (0) 9 (0) 52.25
Patrick McCaw TOR 82 (1,057) 38 (1) 9 (0) 52.75
Killian Hayes DET 69 (2,030) 66 (0) 9 (0) 53.25
Malik Monk CHA 71 (1,839) 66 (0) 9 (0) 54.25
Reggie Bullock NYK 85 (1,000) 38 (1) 9 (0) 54.25
Dennis Smith Jr. DET 85 (1,000) 38 (1) 9 (0) 54.25
Max Strus MIA 73 (1,731) 66 (0) 9 (0) 55.25
Frank Ntilikina NYK 74 (1,707) 66 (0) 9 (0) 55.75
Jeff Teague BOS 88 (950) 38 (1) 9 (0) 55.75
Svi Mykhailiuk DET 75 (1,522) 66 (0) 9 (0) 56.25
Carsen Edwards BOS 76 (1,389) 66 (0) 9 (0) 56.75
Sam Merrill MIL 77 (1,281) 66 (0) 9 (0) 57.25
Garrett Temple CHI 80 (1,090) 66 (0) 9 (0) 58.75
Landry Shamet BKN 81 (1,066) 66 (0) 9 (0) 59.25
Jordan Bone ORL 95 (787) 38 (1) 9 (0) 59.25
Iman Shumpert BKN 83 (1,056) 66 (0) 9 (0) 60.25
Denzel Valentine CHI 84 (1,037) 66 (0) 9 (0) 60.75
Matt Thomas TOR 87 (969) 66 (0) 9 (0) 62.25
Gabe Vincent MIA 105 (588) 30 (2) 9 (0) 62.25
Rodney McGruder DET 102 (618) 38 (1) 9 (0) 62.75
Aaron Holiday IND 89 (919) 66 (0) 9 (0) 63.25
Garrison Mathews WAS 90 (896) 66 (0) 9 (0) 63.75
Damyean Dotson CLE 91 (894) 66 (0) 9 (0) 64.25
Chris Chiozza BKN 92 (850) 66 (0) 9 (0) 64.75
Ish Smith WAS 93 (817) 66 (0) 9 (0) 65.25
Javonte Green BOS 94 (806) 66 (0) 9 (0) 65.75
Terrance Ferguson PHI 96 (784) 66 (0) 9 (0) 66.75
Nate Darling CHA 97 (775) 66 (0) 9 (0) 67.25
Jared Harper NYK 111 (522) 38 (1) 9 (0) 67.25
Theo Pinson NYK 98 (730) 66 (0) 9 (0) 67.75
Isaiah Joe PHI 99 (715) 66 (0) 9 (0) 68.25
Cassius Winston WAS 100 (712) 66 (0) 9 (0) 68.75
Brian Bowen II IND 101 (659) 66 (0) 9 (0) 69.25
Malachi Flynn TOR 103 (596) 66 (0) 9 (0) 70.25
Romeo Langford BOS 104 (593) 66 (0) 9 (0) 70.75
Brandon Goodwin ATL 118 (408) 38 (1) 9 (0) 70.75
Jalen Lecque IND 119 (407) 38 (1) 9 (0) 71.25
Jalen Harris TOR 106 (582) 66 (0) 9 (0) 71.75
Tony Snell ATL 106 (582) 66 (0) 9 (0) 71.75
Cassius Stanley IND 120 (386) 38 (1) 9 (0) 71.75
Kris Dunn ATL 108 (572) 66 (0) 9 (0) 72.75
Skylar Mays ATL 122 (363) 38 (1) 9 (0) 72.75
Tyler Johnson BKN 109 (560) 66 (0) 9 (0) 73.25
Caleb Martin CHA 110 (525) 66 (0) 9 (0) 73.75
Karim Mane ORL 125 (349) 38 (1) 9 (0) 74.25
Devon Dotson CHI 112 (515) 66 (0) 9 (0) 74.75
Jerome Robinson WAS 113 (507) 66 (0) 9 (0) 75.25
Frank Jackson DET 114 (483) 66 (0) 9 (0) 75.75
Cody Martin CHA 115 (463) 66 (0) 9 (0) 76.25
Aaron Nesmith BOS 116 (459) 66 (0) 9 (0) 76.75
Grant Riller CHA 117 (445) 66 (0) 9 (0) 77.25
Adam Mokoka CHI 121 (379) 66 (0) 9 (0) 79.25
Chandler Hutchison CHI 123 (361) 66 (0) 9 (0) 80.25
Tremont Waters BOS 124 (356) 66 (0) 9 (0) 80.75
Saben Lee DET 126 (308) 66 (0) 9 (0) 81.75
Edmond Sumner IND 127 (301) 66 (0) 9 (0) 82.25

Eastern Conference frontcourt

Player Team Fans Players Media Score
Kevin Durant BKN 1 (5,567,106) 1 (209) 3 (97) 1.50
Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL 2 (4,459,276) 2 (180) 1 (100) 1.75
Joel Embiid PHI 3 (4,171,690) 3 (168) 2 (99) 2.75
Jayson Tatum BOS 4 (2,295,299) 5 (55) 5 (1) 4.50
Jimmy Butler MIA 5 (938,855) 6 (39) 7 (0) 5.75
Bam Adebayo MIA 6 (753,846) 4 (70) 7 (0) 5.75
Julius Randle NYK 7 (652,417) 8 (32) 5 (1) 6.75
Domantas Sabonis IND 8 (555,788) 9 (28) 4 (2) 7.25
Jerami Grant DET 10 (427,925) 7 (34) 7 (0) 8.50
Gordon Hayward CHA 9 (493,526) 15 (17) 7 (0) 10.00
Pascal Siakam TOR 11 (346,581) 12 (19) 7 (0) 10.25
Nikola Vucevic ORL 12 (313,265) 11 (20) 7 (0) 10.50
Tobias Harris PHI 13 (297,079) 10 (27) 7 (0) 10.75
Andre Drummond CLE 14 (189,640) 13 (18) 7 (0) 12.00
Khris Middleton MIL 15 (181,478) 17 (14) 7 (0) 13.50
OG Anunoby TOR 17 (140,800) 15 (17) 7 (0) 14.00
Dwight Howard PHI 16 (142,606) 22 (7) 7 (0) 15.25
Chris Boucher TOR 19 (113,109) 17 (14) 7 (0) 15.50
Myles Turner IND 24 (77,322) 13 (18) 7 (0) 17.00
Clint Capela ATL 18 (117,487) 27 (4) 7 (0) 17.50
Jarrett Allen CLE 21 (93,246) 27 (4) 7 (0) 19.00
Tacko Fall BOS 20 (106,303) 31 (3) 7 (0) 19.50
John Collins ATL 25 (71,410) 23 (6) 7 (0) 20.00
Rui Hachimura WAS 27 (60,077) 20 (8) 7 (0) 20.25
Blake Griffin DET 26 (71,247) 25 (5) 7 (0) 21.00
DeAndre Jordan BKN 29 (58,347) 25 (5) 7 (0) 22.50
Lauri Markkanen CHI 22 (86,378) 42 (2) 7 (0) 23.25
Aaron Gordon ORL 28 (59,481) 31 (3) 7 (0) 23.50
Deni Avdija WAS 23 (86,051) 42 (2) 7 (0) 23.75
Jeff Green BKN 34 (45,144) 31 (3) 7 (0) 26.50
Brook Lopez MIL 37 (40,248) 27 (4) 7 (0) 27.00
De'Andre Hunter ATL 32 (46,234) 42 (2) 7 (0) 28.25
Miles Bridges CHA 44 (24,489) 19 (9) 7 (0) 28.50
Daniel Theis BOS 36 (41,324) 42 (2) 7 (0) 30.25
Duncan Robinson MIA 30 (58,142) 58 (1) 7 (0) 31.25
Thanasis Antetokounmpo MIL 46 (18,728) 27 (4) 7 (0) 31.50
Kevin Love CLE 31 (55,031) 58 (1) 7 (0) 31.75
Larry Nance Jr. CLE 39 (32,793) 42 (2) 7 (0) 31.75
Tristan Thompson BOS 45 (21,772) 31 (3) 7 (0) 32.00
P.J. Washington CHA 50 (15,031) 23 (6) 7 (0) 32.50
Wendell Carter Jr. CHI 41 (31,617) 42 (2) 7 (0) 32.75
Precious Achiuwa MIA 47 (17,325) 31 (3) 7 (0) 33.00
Doug McDermott IND 53 (12,577) 20 (8) 7 (0) 33.25
Andre Iguodala MIA 35 (42,195) 58 (1) 7 (0) 33.75
Cedi Osman CLE 40 (31,760) 58 (1) 7 (0) 36.25
JaVale McGee CLE 33 (45,300) 87 (0) 7 (0) 40.00
Davis Bertans WAS 48 (15,778) 58 (1) 7 (0) 40.25
Mason Plumlee DET 62 (6,232) 31 (3) 7 (0) 40.50
Bobby Portis MIL 57 (8,541) 42 (2) 7 (0) 40.75
Cody Zeller CHA 63 (6,058) 31 (3) 7 (0) 41.00
Robin Lopez WAS 65 (5,348) 31 (3) 7 (0) 42.00
Mitchell Robinson NYK 38 (35,950) 87 (0) 7 (0) 42.50
Otto Porter Jr. CHI 61 (6,720) 42 (2) 7 (0) 42.75
Danilo Gallinari ATL 54 (11,961) 58 (1) 7 (0) 43.25
Patrick Williams CHI 42 (28,823) 87 (0) 7 (0) 44.50
Yuta Watanabe TOR 43 (27,833) 87 (0) 7 (0) 45.00
Mo Bamba ORL 58 (8,207) 58 (1) 7 (0) 45.25
Thaddeus Young CHI 60 (7,327) 58 (1) 7 (0) 46.25
Al-Farouq Aminu ORL 70 (4,343) 42 (2) 7 (0) 47.25
T.J. Warren IND 49 (15,487) 87 (0) 7 (0) 48.00
Grant Williams BOS 73 (3,806) 42 (2) 7 (0) 48.75
Robert Williams III BOS 51 (14,338) 87 (0) 7 (0) 49.00
Kelly Olynyk MIA 66 (5,293) 58 (1) 7 (0) 49.25
Aron Baynes TOR 52 (13,959) 87 (0) 7 (0) 49.50
Josh Jackson DET 69 (4,759) 58 (1) 7 (0) 50.75
Moritz Wagner WAS 77 (3,599) 42 (2) 7 (0) 50.75
Obi Toppin NYK 55 (11,553) 87 (0) 7 (0) 51.00
Thomas Bryant WAS 56 (10,532) 87 (0) 7 (0) 51.50
Jonathan Isaac ORL 71 (4,081) 58 (1) 7 (0) 51.75
Saddiq Bey DET 85 (2,881) 31 (3) 7 (0) 52.00
Sekou Doumbouya DET 86 (2,855) 31 (3) 7 (0) 52.50
Mike Scott PHI 81 (3,188) 42 (2) 7 (0) 52.75
Kevin Knox II NYK 59 (7,534) 87 (0) 7 (0) 53.00
Bismack Biyombo CHA 74 (3,800) 58 (1) 7 (0) 53.25
Goga Bitadze IND 76 (3,628) 58 (1) 7 (0) 54.25
Nicolas Claxton BKN 78 (3,542) 58 (1) 7 (0) 55.25
Udonis Haslem MIA 64 (6,000) 87 (0) 7 (0) 55.50
Taj Gibson NYK 79 (3,450) 58 (1) 7 (0) 55.75
Ignas Brazdeikis NYK 67 (5,197) 87 (0) 7 (0) 57.00
Cristiano Felicio CHI 68 (4,956) 87 (0) 7 (0) 57.50
Tony Bradley PHI 83 (3,013) 58 (1) 7 (0) 57.75
Semi Ojeleye BOS 72 (3,879) 87 (0) 7 (0) 59.50
James Ennis III ORL 87 (2,811) 58 (1) 7 (0) 59.75
Nerlens Noel NYK 75 (3,668) 87 (0) 7 (0) 61.00
Khem Birch ORL 90 (2,496) 58 (1) 7 (0) 61.25
Reggie Perry BKN 91 (2,480) 58 (1) 7 (0) 61.75
Vincent Poirier PHI 93 (1,922) 58 (1) 7 (0) 62.75
Norvel Pelle BKN 80 (3,271) 87 (0) 7 (0) 63.50
Meyers Leonard MIA 82 (3,164) 87 (0) 7 (0) 64.50
Torrey Craig MIL 97 (1,741) 58 (1) 7 (0) 64.75
DeAndre’ Bembry TOR 84 (2,989) 87 (0) 7 (0) 65.50
Troy Brown Jr. WAS 99 (1,658) 58 (1) 7 (0) 65.75
Anthony Gill WAS 107 (1,174) 42 (2) 7 (0) 65.75
D.J. Wilson MIL 108 (1,108) 42 (2) 7 (0) 66.25
Mamadi Diakite MIL 101 (1,506) 58 (1) 7 (0) 66.75
Vernon Carey Jr. CHA 109 (1,021) 42 (2) 7 (0) 66.75
Stanley Johnson TOR 88 (2,733) 87 (0) 7 (0) 67.50
Jahlil Okafor DET 103 (1,359) 58 (1) 7 (0) 67.75
Marques Bolden CLE 89 (2,608) 87 (0) 7 (0) 68.00
Bruno Fernando ATL 106 (1,185) 58 (1) 7 (0) 69.25
Daniel Gafford CHI 92 (2,197) 87 (0) 7 (0) 69.50
KZ Okpala MIA 120 (596) 31 (3) 7 (0) 69.50
Gary Clark ORL 116 (759) 42 (2) 7 (0) 70.25
Taurean Prince CLE 94 (1,902) 87 (0) 7 (0) 70.50
Dean Wade CLE 95 (1,862) 87 (0) 7 (0) 71.00
Paul Reed PHI 96 (1,819) 87 (0) 7 (0) 71.50
Jordan Nwora MIL 111 (948) 58 (1) 7 (0) 71.75
Solomon Hill ATL 112 (928) 58 (1) 7 (0) 72.25
Alex Len WAS 98 (1,662) 87 (0) 7 (0) 72.50
Isaiah Stewart DET 100 (1,613) 87 (0) 7 (0) 73.50
Maurice Harkless MIA 102 (1,374) 87 (0) 7 (0) 74.50
Nick Richards CHA 117 (714) 58 (1) 7 (0) 74.75
Chuma Okeke ORL 118 (694) 58 (1) 7 (0) 75.25
Dylan Windler CLE 104 (1,354) 87 (0) 7 (0) 75.50
Onyeka Okongwu ATL 105 (1,224) 87 (0) 7 (0) 76.00
Luke Kornet CHI 110 (996) 87 (0) 7 (0) 78.50
Paul Watson TOR 113 (908) 87 (0) 7 (0) 80.00
JaKarr Sampson IND 114 (781) 87 (0) 7 (0) 80.50
Lamar Stevens CLE 115 (780) 87 (0) 7 (0) 81.00
Chris Silva MIA 119 (640) 87 (0) 7 (0) 83.00
Kelan Martin IND 121 (576) 87 (0) 7 (0) 84.00
Jalen McDaniels CHA 122 (557) 87 (0) 7 (0) 84.50
Nathan Knight ATL 123 (454) 87 (0) 7 (0) 85.00

Western Conference guards

Player Team Fans Players Media Score
Stephen Curry GSW 1 (5,481,033) 1 (172) 1 (96) 1.00
Luka Doncic DAL 2 (3,335,042) 3 (58) 3 (30) 2.50
Damian Lillard POR 3 (2,848,663) 2 (131) 2 (64) 2.50
Donovan Mitchell UTA 4 (741,272) 5 (39) 4 (10) 4.25
Devin Booker PHO 5 (615,858) 4 (55) 5 (0) 4.75
Ja Morant MEM 6 (556,311) 9 (22) 5 (0) 6.50
Chris Paul PHO 7 (391,667) 7 (26) 5 (0) 6.50
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC 11 (288,073) 7 (26) 5 (0) 8.50
CJ McCollum POR 10 (303,210) 14 (11) 5 (0) 9.75
DeMar DeRozan SAS 12 (280,774) 10 (20) 5 (0) 9.75
De'Aaron Fox SAC 14 (192,247) 6 (27) 5 (0) 9.75
Jamal Murray DEN 16 (163,870) 11 (19) 5 (0) 12.00
John Wall HOU 15 (172,427) 16 (10) 5 (0) 12.75
Mike Conley UTA 17 (135,103) 12 (14) 5 (0) 12.75
Jordan Clarkson UTA 13 (194,457) 23 (4) 5 (0) 13.50
Lonzo Ball NOP 22 (57,363) 12 (14) 5 (0) 15.25
Victor Oladipo HOU 20 (107,548) 17 (7) 5 (0) 15.50
Klay Thompson GSW 9 (335,859) 44 (1) 5 (0) 16.75
Dejounte Murray SAS 26 (32,174) 14 (11) 5 (0) 17.75
Patrick Beverley LAC 29 (21,992) 18 (6) 5 (0) 20.25
Tim Hardaway Jr. DAL 27 (28,076) 23 (4) 5 (0) 20.50
Dennis Schroder LAL 18 (126,621) 44 (1) 5 (0) 21.25
Damion Lee GSW 25 (37,456) 30 (2) 5 (0) 21.25
Alex Caruso LAL 8 (371,648) 65 (0) 5 (0) 21.50
Malik Beasley MIN 31 (19,991) 20 (5) 5 (0) 21.75
Buddy Hield SAC 32 (17,401) 20 (5) 5 (0) 22.25
Talen Horton-Tucker LAL 21 (62,873) 44 (1) 5 (0) 22.75
Luguentz Dort OKC 30 (20,355) 26 (3) 5 (0) 22.75
Lou Williams LAC 33 (16,500) 20 (5) 5 (0) 22.75
D'Angelo Russell MIN 23 (51,687) 44 (1) 5 (0) 23.75
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope LAL 19 (124,419) 65 (0) 5 (0) 27.00
Ty-Shon Alexander PHO 38 (9,848) 30 (2) 5 (0) 27.75
Eric Bledsoe NOP 44 (6,724) 18 (6) 5 (0) 27.75
Nickeil Alexander-Walker NOP 41 (8,230) 26 (3) 5 (0) 28.25
Keldon Johnson SAS 34 (15,926) 44 (1) 5 (0) 29.25
Facundo Campazzo DEN 24 (42,618) 65 (0) 5 (0) 29.50
Tyrese Haliburton SAC 36 (11,334) 44 (1) 5 (0) 30.25
Eric Gordon HOU 28 (27,062) 65 (0) 5 (0) 31.50
Dillon Brooks MEM 47 (5,279) 30 (2) 5 (0) 32.25
Monte Morris DEN 42 (7,045) 44 (1) 5 (0) 33.25
Reggie Jackson LAC 43 (6,806) 44 (1) 5 (0) 33.75
Grayson Allen MEM 50 (4,512) 30 (2) 5 (0) 33.75
Josh Richardson DAL 54 (4,284) 23 (4) 5 (0) 34.00
Kyle Anderson MEM 51 (4,471) 30 (2) 5 (0) 34.25
JJ Redick NOP 45 (5,594) 44 (1) 5 (0) 34.75
Patty Mills SAS 35 (12,014) 65 (0) 5 (0) 35.00
Wesley Matthews LAL 46 (5,531) 44 (1) 5 (0) 35.25
Anthony Edwards MIN 37 (10,504) 65 (0) 5 (0) 36.00
Gary Trent Jr. POR 48 (5,120) 44 (1) 5 (0) 36.25
Quinn Cook LAL 49 (4,833) 44 (1) 5 (0) 36.75
Jalen Brunson DAL 56 (4,199) 30 (2) 5 (0) 36.75
Ricky Rubio MIN 39 (9,289) 65 (0) 5 (0) 37.00
Luke Kennard LAC 57 (4,166) 30 (2) 5 (0) 37.25
Kent Bazemore GSW 40 (8,643) 65 (0) 5 (0) 37.50
Josh Hart NOP 60 (3,719) 26 (3) 5 (0) 37.75
Hamidou Diallo OKC 55 (4,237) 44 (1) 5 (0) 39.75
Jordan Poole GSW 63 (2,337) 30 (2) 5 (0) 40.25
Theo Maledon OKC 61 (3,427) 44 (1) 5 (0) 42.75
George Hill OKC 62 (3,403) 44 (1) 5 (0) 43.25
Will Barton DEN 52 (4,466) 65 (0) 5 (0) 43.50
Desmond Bane MEM 72 (1,605) 26 (3) 5 (0) 43.75
Gary Harris DEN 53 (4,405) 65 (0) 5 (0) 44.00
Terance Mann LAC 71 (1,618) 30 (2) 5 (0) 44.25
Kyle Guy SAC 74 (1,457) 30 (2) 5 (0) 45.75
Brad Wanamaker GSW 58 (4,092) 65 (0) 5 (0) 46.50
Nico Mannion GSW 59 (3,815) 65 (0) 5 (0) 47.00
Sterling Brown HOU 70 (1,632) 44 (1) 5 (0) 47.25
Tyus Jones MEM 77 (1,187) 30 (2) 5 (0) 47.25
Kevin Porter Jr. HOU 73 (1,543) 44 (1) 5 (0) 48.75
Jevon Carter PHO 64 (2,278) 65 (0) 5 (0) 49.50
Lonnie Walker IV SAS 65 (2,224) 65 (0) 5 (0) 50.00
Trey Burke DAL 66 (2,107) 65 (0) 5 (0) 50.50
Jay Scrubb LAC 67 (1,739) 65 (0) 5 (0) 51.00
Derrick White SAS 68 (1,731) 65 (0) 5 (0) 51.50
Cory Joseph SAC 69 (1,651) 65 (0) 5 (0) 52.00
Kira Lewis Jr. NOP 88 (878) 30 (2) 5 (0) 52.75
Keljin Blevins POR 75 (1,334) 65 (0) 5 (0) 55.00
David Nwaba HOU 76 (1,331) 65 (0) 5 (0) 55.50
Ben McLemore HOU 78 (1,151) 65 (0) 5 (0) 56.50
R.J. Hampton DEN 79 (1,130) 65 (0) 5 (0) 57.00
Mychal Mulder GSW 80 (1,120) 65 (0) 5 (0) 57.50
PJ Dozier DEN 91 (833) 44 (1) 5 (0) 57.75
Rodney Hood POR 98 (575) 30 (2) 5 (0) 57.75
Quinndary Weatherspoon SAS 81 (1,067) 65 (0) 5 (0) 58.00
Justin James SAC 82 (1,054) 65 (0) 5 (0) 58.50
Langston Galloway PHO 100 (538) 30 (2) 5 (0) 58.75
Josh Green DAL 83 (1,042) 65 (0) 5 (0) 59.00
Ty Jerome OKC 84 (1,004) 65 (0) 5 (0) 59.50
CJ Elleby POR 95 (618) 44 (1) 5 (0) 59.75
John Konchar MEM 85 (951) 65 (0) 5 (0) 60.00
Dante Exum HOU 86 (905) 65 (0) 5 (0) 60.50
Mason Jones HOU 87 (895) 65 (0) 5 (0) 61.00
De'Anthony Melton MEM 99 (574) 44 (1) 5 (0) 61.75
Markus Howard DEN 89 (855) 65 (0) 5 (0) 62.00
Jarrett Culver MIN 90 (848) 65 (0) 5 (0) 62.50
Anfernee Simons POR 91 (833) 65 (0) 5 (0) 63.00
Josh Okogie MIN 103 (482) 44 (1) 5 (0) 63.75
Cameron Payne PHO 93 (733) 65 (0) 5 (0) 64.00
Tre Jones SAS 94 (708) 65 (0) 5 (0) 64.50
Devin Vassell SAS 96 (598) 65 (0) 5 (0) 65.50
Kenrich Williams OKC 97 (585) 65 (0) 5 (0) 66.00
Shaquille Harrison UTA 101 (517) 65 (0) 5 (0) 68.00
Ashton Hagans MIN 102 (502) 65 (0) 5 (0) 68.50
Trent Forrest UTA 104 (479) 65 (0) 5 (0) 69.50
Jordan McLaughlin MIN 105 (468) 65 (0) 5 (0) 70.00
Tyrell Terry DAL 106 (455) 65 (0) 5 (0) 70.50
Miye Oni UTA 107 (430) 65 (0) 5 (0) 71.00
E'Twaun Moore PHO 108 (415) 65 (0) 5 (0) 71.50
Elijah Hughes UTA 109 (380) 65 (0) 5 (0) 72.00
Jaylen Nowell MIN 110 (378) 65 (0) 5 (0) 72.50
DaQuan Jeffries SAC 111 (373) 65 (0) 5 (0) 73.00
Jahmi'us Ramsey SAC 111 (373) 65 (0) 5 (0) 73.00
Sindarius Thornwell NOP 113 (326) 65 (0) 5 (0) 74.00
Brodric Thomas HOU 114 (275) 65 (0) 5 (0) 74.50
Nate Hinton DAL 115 (238) 65 (0) 5 (0) 75.00

Western Conference frontcourt

Player Team Fans Players Media Score
LeBron James LAL 1 (5,922,554) 1 (214) 1 (100) 1.00
Nikola Jokic DEN 2 (4,208,879) 2 (167) 2 (99) 2.00
Kawhi Leonard LAC 3 (3,388,151) 4 (107) 3 (91) 3.25
Anthony Davis LAL 4 (3,075,499) 3 (120) 5 (2) 4.00
Paul George LAC 5 (1,310,058) 5 (45) 5 (2) 5.00
Zion Williamson NOP 6 (1,250,684) 8 (32) 8 (0) 7.00
Brandon Ingram NOP 9 (606,826) 6 (37) 8 (0) 8.00
Christian Wood HOU 8 (676,320) 10 (29) 7 (1) 8.25
Rudy Gobert UTA 12 (388,106) 7 (35) 4 (5) 8.75
Carmelo Anthony POR 10 (497,474) 9 (31) 8 (0) 9.25
Andrew Wiggins GSW 7 (771,737) 20 (8) 8 (0) 10.50
Draymond Green GSW 11 (424,869) 20 (8) 8 (0) 12.50
Kristaps Porzingis DAL 14 (258,944) 15 (14) 8 (0) 12.75
Deandre Ayton PHO 20 (110,069) 12 (19) 8 (0) 15.00
Bojan Bogdanovic UTA 19 (123,008) 19 (9) 8 (0) 16.25
Steven Adams NOP 24 (75,952) 11 (20) 8 (0) 16.75
Jonas Valanciunas MEM 23 (78,027) 16 (13) 8 (0) 17.50