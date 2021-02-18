Watch LeBron James become third player to reach 35,000 point threshold

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 38,387.

Karl Malone: 36,928.

With a free throw in the first half against Brooklyn Thursday night, LeBron James became only the third player in NBA history to enter the 35,000 point club.

With this free throw, LeBron James becomes the 3rd player in NBA history to reach 35,000 career points, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone! Watch on TNT pic.twitter.com/UWaz1fnqFn — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2021

LeBron is in a lot of clubs.

LeBron has hit 35000 career points. These are the stat clubs where he is the only member: 27000/7000/7000 club

28000/8000/8000 club

29000/9000/9000 club

30000/9000/9000 club

31000/9000/9000 club

32000/9000/9000 club

33000/9000/9000 club

34000/9000/9000 club

35000/9000/9000 club pic.twitter.com/jfhgmlgy2T — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 19, 2021

Still the best player in the world at age 36, LeBron has a legitimate shot at passing Kareem as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer if he wants to (and stays healthy).

LeBron had 17 points and five assists in the first half Thursday night, but his Lakers trailed the Nets 64-53.