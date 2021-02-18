Watch LeBron James become third player to reach 35,000 point threshold

By Kurt HelinFeb 18, 2021, 11:37 PM EST
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 38,387.

Karl Malone: 36,928.

With a free throw in the first half against Brooklyn Thursday night, LeBron James became only the third player in NBA history to enter the 35,000 point club.

LeBron is in a lot of clubs.

Still the best player in the world at age 36, LeBron has a legitimate shot at passing Kareem as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer if he wants to (and stays healthy).

LeBron had 17 points and five assists in the first half Thursday night, but his Lakers trailed the Nets 64-53.

