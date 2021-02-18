Watch LeBron James become third player to reach 35,000 point threshold

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 38,387.
Karl Malone: 36,928.
With a free throw in the first half against Brooklyn Thursday night, LeBron James became only the third player in NBA history to enter the 35,000 point club.
With this free throw, LeBron James becomes the 3rd player in NBA history to reach 35,000 career points, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone!
LeBron is in a lot of clubs.
These are the stat clubs where he is the only member:
27000/7000/7000 club
28000/8000/8000 club
29000/9000/9000 club
30000/9000/9000 club
31000/9000/9000 club
32000/9000/9000 club
33000/9000/9000 club
34000/9000/9000 club
35000/9000/9000 club pic.twitter.com/jfhgmlgy2T
Still the best player in the world at age 36, LeBron has a legitimate shot at passing Kareem as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer if he wants to (and stays healthy).
LeBron had 17 points and five assists in the first half Thursday night, but his Lakers trailed the Nets 64-53.