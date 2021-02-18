PBT Podcast: Our picks for NBA All-Star Game 2021 starters, reserves

By Kurt HelinFeb 18, 2021, 2:45 PM EST
The 2021 NBA All-Star Game is happening March 7 in Atlanta, whether the players want it or not.

That leads to the question: Which players will get selected? Who should be the starters selected by the fans (and media/players)? Does Luka Doncic make that cut?

The tougher question, who should be the reserves? There are more good players than there are spaces. Will guys like Julius Randle and Zach LaVine make the cut?

Dan Feldman of NBC Sports and myself lay out our picks and debate both the starters and the fringes of the team, plus talk a little about the Jazz as contenders.

