NBA postpones Dallas at Houston game Friday due to Texas deep freeze

Due to a “government shutdown” of the Rockets arena in the city’s downtown — caused by the extreme cold snap that has hit Texas hard — the NBA has postponed the Dallas at Houston game scheduled for Friday night.

Texas’s extreme cold weather has led to power outages, problems with water supply, and other issues throughout the state.

Because of power outages in the Houston area, the city government shut down the Toyota Center, where the Rockets play.

This is the second straight game postponed for Dallas, it was to host Detroit on Wednesday. In that instance, the Dallas mayor, Eric Johnson, had encouraged the NBA and Mavericks to postpone the game as the city struggled with power outages. The arena where Dallas plays has not lost power because it is on the same part of the power grid as hospitals and other essential services, however, playing an NBA game would have shown an incredible lack of sensitivity (if the teams could even have pulled it off).

It’s not just the NBA. A scheduled NHL game between the Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning set for Saturday has been postponed.

The NBA has postponed 32 games this season now. The first 29 were due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols (two due to the weather in Texas, and one planned change by the NBA to allow a makeup game for one of the COVID postponement.