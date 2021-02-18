Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Nets have an amazing scoring trio in Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

Does Brooklyn – which faces the Lakers tonight – have the most offensive firepower in NBA history?

LeBron James, via ESPN:

Have we forgot about KD, Steph and Klay already?

The Nets have more top-end scoring talent than those Durant-Stephen Curry–Klay Thompson Warriors did. But that doesn’t make Brooklyn the better offensive team.

For one, Golden State also had Draymond Green (who was better than Thompson overall). Though Green shined brightest defensively, he also helped offensively with excellent screening, passing and – in better times – outside shooting.

Even if limiting the discussion to each team’s top offensive players… Curry is far better off the ball than Harden. Likewise, Thompson is more comfortable than Irving spotting up. Those complementary skills matter.

The Nets have elite offensive upside and scored impressively already. But they still must prove it deep in the playoffs like the Warriors did.

Of course, LeBron could also have had an ulterior motive for his answer. He might just want to remind everyone how hard he had it trying to lead the Cavaliers over Golden State.