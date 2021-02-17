NBA: Five players have tested positive for coronavirus in last eight days

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Spurs – who had four players test positive for coronavirus – and Hornets are effectively shut down.

That looked ominous considering San Antonio and Charlotte played Sunday. Three Hornets – Caleb Martin, Cody Martin and P.J. Washington – missed the game due to coronavirus protocols. Karl-Anthony Towns even questioned why the Timberwolves played Charlotte two days prior when the Hornets had such significant coronavirus issues.

But perhaps the Spurs’ and Hornets’ situations are unconnected.

NBA release:

Of the 454 players tested for COVID-19 since Feb 10, 5 new players have returned confirmed positive tests.

With just five NBA players testing positive for coronavirus in the last week and four of them being Spurs, that leaves only one additional case. So, it couldn’t be one of Martin/Martin/Washington and someone who played for Charlotte against San Antonio (or Minnesota for that matter).

Perhaps, an additional Hornets player – who played against the Spurs – tested positive. But that’d mean neither the Martin Twins nor Washington did. Or perhaps one of those three did and a Charlotte coach/staffer spread it between that player and San Antonio.

But the Spurs and Hornets increasingly seem to be facing discrete issues. Coronavirus is prevalent throughout the country. Players encounter numerous openings to contract it.

NBA players have had at least 151 cases – and almost certainly many more – of coronavirus.