Bradley Beal hits game-winning FT to cap fun Wizards-Nuggets finish

Jamal Murray hit two game-tying 3-pointers in the final 31 seconds.
But the Wizards drew two big shooting fouls in that span, as they beat the Nuggets 130-128 Wednesday.
Bradley Beal hit the game-winning free throw after driving and drawing a JaMychal Green foul with 0.1 seconds left.
That was the second late foul by Green while rotating to help. He also fouled Davis Bertans on a 3-pointer with 8.8 seconds left. Bertans (35 points on 9-of-11 3-point shooting) made all free throws.
Before each of those fouls, Murray (35 points) made a 3-pointer – including one from just inside the logo with 2.1 seconds left. But Denver – which led by 20 in the first quarter then trailed by 13 with 4:30 left – couldn’t retake the lead.