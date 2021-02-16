Tyler Herro tries to take practice free throw, but referee counts miss (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Heat guard Tyler Herro played with poise beyond his years in the bubble.

This season, he’s looking more like the 21-year-old he is.

And that might be putting it generously given his gaffe in Miami’s 125-118 loss to the Clippers last night.

Late in the first half, Herro stepped to the line for the first of two free throws, received the ball from the referee with everyone set around the paint and… apparently decided his shot wouldn’t count. Herro rushed a practice attempt toward the rim. But officials counted the miss.

I have no idea what Herro was thinking. Andre Iguodala was preparing to check in, but substitutions occur between two free throws.

Herro, who was still grumbling as he got the ball back, then missed the second free throw.