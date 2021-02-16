Report: Mavericks-Pistons postponed due to Texas snow/power outages

Snow has caused widespread power outages in Texas.

So, the Mavericks-Pistons game scheduled for Wednesday in Dallas is being postponed.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Dallas Mavericks-Detroit Pistons game Wednesday in Dallas is being postponed due to the order of Texas governor Greg Abbott because of state of emergency in response to severe weather, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 16, 2021

The Mavericks are scheduled to play the Rockets on Friday in Houston, which has been even harder hit with power outages. Hopefully, it’s safe to play that game by then.

This is the Pistons’ second straight postponement. Their game against the Spurs, originally scheduled for tonight, was the first of San Antonio’s four coronavirus-caused postponements.

With so many games postponed, the NBA is adding games to the first portion of the schedule and shortening the All-Star break

So, the Cavaliers (whose game against the Spurs tomorrow was postponed and who would’ve been off until Sunday) and Nuggets (whose game against the Hornets on Friday was postponed and are in the midst of an Eastern Conference road trip through Sunday) are now scheduled to play each other Friday.

NBA release: