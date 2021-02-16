Bradley Beal crawls under stands to retrieve ball (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bradley Beal is completely committed to helping the Wizards.

He took that to a new extreme in Washington’s win over the Rockets last night.

When the ball went under the empty stands, Beal – the Wizards’ star player – crawled underneath to get it.

NBC Sports Washington:

This sure is more positive than the last video representative of Beal’s situation.