Bradley Beal crawls under stands to retrieve ball (video)

By Dan FeldmanFeb 16, 2021, 1:50 PM EST
0 Comments

Bradley Beal is completely committed to helping the Wizards.

He took that to a new extreme in Washington’s win over the Rockets last night.

When the ball went under the empty stands, Beal – the Wizards’ star player – crawled underneath to get it.

NBC Sports Washington:

This sure is more positive than the last video representative of Beal’s situation.

More on the Wizards

Houston Rockets v Washington Wizards
John Wall returns to Washington but Bradley Beal, Wizards win duel
Boston Celtics v Washington Wizards
Three things to know: Have the Boston Celtics hit rock bottom?
Boston Celtics v Washington Wizards
Refreshed Beal scores 35, leads Wizards past Celtics 104-91