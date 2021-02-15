Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Karl-Anthony Towns questioned why the Timberwolves were even playing the Hornets – who had three players out due to coronavirus protocols – Friday. But the Minnesota-Charlotte game happened as scheduled. Then, the Hornets played the Spurs on Sunday.

Now, San Antonio had someone test positive for coronavirus.

NBA release:

The National Basketball Association game scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16, between the San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons [in Detroit] has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols. Due to a positive test within the Spurs and subsequent contact tracing, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with tomorrow’s game against the Pistons.

This doesn’t mean San Antonio’s positive test had any connection to the Hornets. (Charlotte is off today and tomorrow is scheduled to play the Bulls on Wednesday.) But it’s the type of speculation the NBA invites by playing through the pandemic.

The league had been in good place lately with avoiding coronavirus-caused interruptions. This is the first game postponed in weeks due to a coronavirus case. A Pistons-Nuggets game was postponed due to an inconclusive test and contact tracing, but it seems that turned out to be a false positive.

The last time a game was postponed due to a single confirmed case, the Grizzlies had several games postponed. Will the Spurs have the same fate? Their upcoming schedule:

Wednesday: at Cavaliers

Saturday: at Knicks

Next Monday: at Pacers

Between Memphis’ and San Antonio’s situations, another player (seemingly Jrue Holiday) tested positive. That led to no postponements for the Bucks or any other team.

Circumstances can differ. The NBA’s practices continue to evolve.

So, we’ll see what’s ahead for the Spurs. So far, only the Detroit game is postponed.