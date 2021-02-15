Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Numerous players have complained about the NBA putting money over safety by holding an All-Star game.

But that’s only a small part of the story.

All-Stars just don’t want the burden of traveling to Atlanta in the middle of what they thought would be a break.

Yes, some players might want to avoid the trip because it poses coronavirus risks. But, assuredly, some All-Stars are upset they can’t do something else – something that carries greater risk of contracting coronavirus – during that time.

Many players just want to rest in the midst of this rushed season. Or vacation with their families. Or do anything more enjoyable than waste a day in an Atlanta hotel room.

Usually, All-Star Weekend includes fun festivities and lucrative endorsement opportunities over several days. But this year’s event will be so contained, players won’t be allowed to participate in those extracurriculars.

And, as a cherry on top, All-Star break is being shortened.

Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press:

NBA also tells teams that games after the All-Star break will resume March 10, one day earlier than originally planned, per memo obtained by AP. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) February 15, 2021

Some teams will resume March 11, others March 12, per memo. The schedule is expected in the coming days, source tells AP. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) February 15, 2021

Players and guests at the All-Star Game will be required to remain at the players’ hotel "except to participate in All-Star activities at the arena," NBA tells teams in memo obtained by AP. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) February 15, 2021

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Each player who participates in NBA All-Star Game and Competitions will be required to travel to Atlanta on March 6 via private transportation, depart following the Game. Daily testing required. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 15, 2021

Four guests allowed per person for All-Star participants. Players and guests will be required to remain at hotel during trip except for activities at arena. https://t.co/rgWplELFim — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 15, 2021

The NBA plans to hold the 3-point competition and Skills Challenge in pregame of the March 7 All-Star Game in Atlanta, and the Dunk Contest at halftime of game, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 15, 2021

COVID-19 vaccinated individuals at All-Star — per NBA health and safety — are not required to undergo daily PCR testing following date of team’s last game before All-Star Game through the date that the individual is required to report back to his or her team. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 15, 2021

LeBron James successfully lobbied to lengthen the All-Star break several years ago. The break had been six days each of the last six seasons.

This year, it’ll be just five days.

And All-Stars will have two of those days undercut by the March 7 game.

However, remember: The players’ union agreed to these terms. Players get half the revenue produced by the All-Star game.

That said, all players collectively benefit from maximizing revenue with an All-Star game. Only All-Stars must actually have their break interrupted with a trip to Atlanta.

And it’ll be a shorter break, at that.