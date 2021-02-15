Report: NBA trims All-Star break by a day

By Dan FeldmanFeb 15, 2021, 7:00 PM EST
Numerous players have complained about the NBA putting money over safety by holding an All-Star game.

But that’s only a small part of the story.

All-Stars just don’t want the burden of traveling to Atlanta in the middle of what they thought would be a break.

Yes, some players might want to avoid the trip because it poses coronavirus risks. But, assuredly, some All-Stars are upset they can’t do something else – something that carries greater risk of contracting coronavirus – during that time.

Many players just want to rest in the midst of this rushed season. Or vacation with their families. Or do anything more enjoyable than waste a day in an Atlanta hotel room.

Usually, All-Star Weekend includes fun festivities and lucrative endorsement opportunities over several days. But this year’s event will be so contained, players won’t be allowed to participate in those extracurriculars.

And, as a cherry on top, All-Star break is being shortened.

LeBron James successfully lobbied to lengthen the All-Star break several years ago. The break had been six days each of the last six seasons.

This year, it’ll be just five days.

And All-Stars will have two of those days undercut by the March 7 game.

However, remember: The players’ union agreed to these terms. Players get half the revenue produced by the All-Star game.

That said, all players collectively benefit from maximizing revenue with an All-Star game. Only All-Stars must actually have their break interrupted with a trip to Atlanta.

And it’ll be a shorter break, at that.